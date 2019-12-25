Younes Bendjima Celebrates Christmas Eve With Kourtney Kardashian & Her Children At Holiday Bash

Younes Bendjima scored an invite to the Kardashian Christmas Eve party from the hostess herself — Kourtney! He shared a cute moment with his ex’s daughter at dinner.

Christmas is a time meant to spend with loved ones, and apparently, ex-boyfriends. Joining Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott at the 2019 Kardashian Christmas Eve party was none other than Kourtney Kardashian’s former flame Younes Bendjima, 26! Unlike Khloe and Kylie Jenner’s exes, however, Younes has been at the center of heavy speculation that he’s getting back together with Kourtney — making his attendance at the family party, which Kourtney threw herself, even more eyebrow-raising. He wasn’t a fly on the wall at the bash, either. Younes sat right across his ex during the dinner portion of the evening.

While a video for his Instagram Story, Younes smiled by a pal and then flipped the camera to reveal Kourtney, who was posing for a photo with a friend. The model then panned out to show Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 7, who was enjoying her meal alongside the exes. Younes and Penelope shared a funny yet adorable moment — Younes made a joke about Penelope’s food, to which she exclaimed, “No!” Younes mimicked her, shooting back a “No!” in a childlike voice.

Younes’ invite to the Christmas Eve party wasn’t that surprising, though, considering his renewed hangouts with Kourtney. Just days before the party, he was seen celebrating the fifth birthday of Kourtney’s son, Reign, by giving the little one a pair of Prada’s America’s Cut Patent Leather Patchwork Sneakers! The adult sizes for the luxury shoes retail for a whopping $590. While such a price tag is usually reserved for serious relationships, Kourtney has not confirmed that she’s officially back together with her ex.

“Kourtney thought it was really sweet of Younes to give Reign such a nice gift, but she really wasn’t expecting him to spend so much,” a source close to the Poosh blogger EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She thinks it’s possible that Younes may be trying to impress her by spoiling her kids with lavish gifts, but that’s not the real way to Kourtney’s heart.” With that said, the insider added that Kourtney is “not ready to make it official at this point.”

Regardless of labels, Kourtney and Younes appear to be having a good time together. They took a trip to the happiest place on Earth, Disneyland, on Dec. 17, after first sparking rumors of a romantic reunion thanks to a night of clubbing together in Miami during Art Basel on Dec. 5! Younes and Kourtney broke up in the summer of 2018, after enjoying a nearly two-year relationship.