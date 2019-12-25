Tristan Thompson & Khloe Reunite As He Attends KarJenner Xmas Eve Bash 11 Mos. After Cheating Scandal

Looks like Tristan Thompson got the invite to the Kardashian Christmas Eve bash, and even posed in the photo booth!

After months of shooting his shot with Khloe Kardashian in the comments of her photos, Tristan Thompson was invited to the Kardashian Christmas Eve party and there are pictures to prove it! The NBA baller posed in the photo booth by himself, looking stoic in a suit with several bracelets on his wrist. He was then spotted in the background of a photo, talking with none other than Khloe, who looked gorgeous in a revealing gold gown. SEE TRISTAN’S PHOTOBOOTH PICTURE HERE!

This reunion comes almost eleven months after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe with none other than Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods. However, he and Koko have continued to co-parent their daughter True, 1. While Khloe has made it pretty clear the door has closed on any potential relationship with Tristan, the baller continues to compliment her in the comments section of her Instagram.

After a tough year of healing, though, Khloe appears to be ready to make 2020 her year! “2020 is very personal. I owe myself a lot,” she shared in an Instagram story a few weeks before the turn of the decade. “Make sure you don’t start seeing yourself through the eyes of those who don’t value you. Know your worth even if they don’t,” the 34-year-old followed up. While Khloe and Tristan are certainly reconnected, and the KUWTK star has said she wants Tristan in her daughter’s life, their relationship appears to remain very platonic.

Tristan recently even pulled out all the stops to celebrate Khloe’s KKW Diamond Fragrance launch, with a stunning display of balloons, but she publicly friend-zoned him while showing it off to fans. “I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Khloe gushed about the gesture, adding that she’s “really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.” We’ll see if any scoop comes out of their reunion at the Christmas Eve bash!