Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At KarJenner Christmas Eve Bash & Kim Begs Him To Marry Sia

Rob Kardashian was at the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party & looked happier than ever!

It was so nice to see pictures of Rob Kardashian at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash, and even better to see him looking happy and festive! The typically recluse KarJenner brother made a rare appearance at the fete, and was spotted in Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram Stories posing for what he thought was a photo. Instead, Kim was filming and could be heard saying, “Rob can marry Sia so she can become a Kardashian!” This was during Sia’s extra special performance at the party planned by Kourtney Kardashian. It’s unknown how Rob actually feels about this set up, or if he even heard his sister’s plans!

In addition to Rob attending the party, Tristan Thompson made a surprise appearance at the event. 11 months after his shocking cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods, Tristan appears to be on better terms with his the mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian, who he was pictured talking to at the celebration. Speaking of exes, Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott was also in attendance. The pair were also photographed together, holding on to their 1-year-old child, Stormi, who wore a gorgeous green gown, matching her mom.

Kim Kardashian also wore a stunning gown, and made a speech at the event before a performance by Kanye’s Sunday Service choir. “We are so grateful that we are still doing this,” Kim told the crowd of the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve bash. “Tonight is extra special because my husband Kanye [West] has been working hard with his Sunday Service Choir.”

Kim shared several IG Stories of the Sunday Service performance, as well as an adorable video of Saint on Kanye’s shoulders during the performance! The night seemed seriously amazing!