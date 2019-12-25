Prince George, 6, & Princess Charlotte, 4, Are Cuter Than Ever At Christmas Day Debut In Sandringham

They are officially official! Prince George & Prince Charlotte joined their parents for the iconic Christmas Day walk to church services!

Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, are getting royal duties added to their agendas one by one! The royal siblings joined their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, for the first time for the traditional walk to Christmas Day church services at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, with their grandmother, the Queen. In the photos, Charlotte really steals the show, peeking out from behind a wall at the large, awaiting crowd before making her walk in a festive green jacket. At one point, the young princess stopped to hug a wheelchair-bound older lady, who gifted her a pink flamingo that she carried for the rest of the time.

Prince George was on his best behavior, holding his dad’s hand during the walk. The future king wore a navy suit, just like Prince William and took his duties very seriously. Kate Middleton was the real fashion star of Christmas Day, as usual! She rocked a long, warm tan coat with fur detailing on the sleeves and neckline. She also wore a unique fascinator that was a festive green. The Queen was the most festive of them all in a bright red outfit with a matching hat that featured a black feather. She also wore a stunning diamond brooch and beautiful pearls. We love a Royal Christmas!

Last year, a pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were side by side with Kate Middleton and Prince William during the iconic Christmas Day walk. This year, Meghan and Harry decided to skip out on the Windsor’s Christmas traditions, which included several pre-holiday events hosted by the Queen, and spend it with Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mom. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on the matter.

The couple and their son Archie were welcomed to Canada by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they started their 6-week sabbatical in the country. “Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here,” the leader wrote. Reporter Omid Scobie confirmed Harry and Meghan’s Canadian trip with a statement from a Sussex spokesperson that said, “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”