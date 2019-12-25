Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate First Christmas As A Married Couple With Their ‘Furbabies’

Miranda Lambert’s home for Christmas with the man she loves! The country singer shared some pics from her first XMas married to Brendan McLoughlin!

Merry Christmas to Miranda Lambert and her hot husband! The “It All Comes Out In The Wash” singer and Brendan McLoughin spent the holiday with their “furbaby” and Miranda’s family in Texas and even shared some photos of their first XMas as a Mr. and Mrs.! “Merry Texmas Y’all! 🎄❤️ #soPLAIDtobehome #famdamnly #furbabies #70andsunny

#warmwishes☀️ #pineywoods” the country singer wrote alongside a selfie of her, her hubby, her brother Luke and another untagged family member. Each wore a different variation of a plaid shirt in the photo, and the next in the carousel saw Miranda and Brendan cuddled up to each other with their pup at their feet.

The final photo in the carousel was the best of the all — a full collage of all of Brendan and Miranda’s animals, or “furbabies!” Beneath a photo of the couple with their arms around each other, are pictures of their seventeen animals, including 7 horses and 8 dogs! “Love from the McLoughlin Herd” the photo reads, and a herd it is! The couple announced their surprising marriage last February, and have split their time between New York City, where Brendan worked as a NYPD officer, and Nashville.

Before the holidays, the couple returned from a romantic Maui vacation, where Miranda also performed through BMI. “Thank you @bmi songwriters festival for having us back this year. Maui is a magical place. Playing music here with great friends is a dream. Headed home for family time!” the singer wrote alongside a carousel of photos of herself performing and cuddling up to her husband. Since announcing their marriage, the singer hasn’t been shy about publicly gushing over Brendan, especially while promoting her new album, Wildcard.

“When you truly find someone who loves you for who you are, and when you are genuinely smiling, it’s a smile from the inside,” she told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY back in October. “You know what I mean? It’s a light that kind of clicks on that you didn’t really know was off.” She continued, “He’s pretty laidback and friendly and sweet, and just like, very go-with-the-flow kind of guy, which is great for this life because you kind of have to go with the flow.” It seems that after almost a year of marriage, these two are going strong!