Liam Hemsworth Shows Off Ripped Muscles Following Wedding Anniversary To Ex Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth was ‘locked and loaded’ with impressive biceps, which he revealed in a jaw-dropping photo on Twitter! The actor was feeling the holiday spirit just one day after his one-year wedding anniversary with his ex, Miley Cyrus.

Last Christmas, Liam Hemsworth, 29, was celebrating his first week as a married man. A year later, he’s now a bachelor and ready to party. One day after his one-year wedding anniversary with his now estranged wife Miley Cyrus, 26, which fell on Dec. 23, Liam took to his Twitter and Instagram to reveal that he’s looking forward to the holiday festivities on Dec. 24. “Locked and loaded. Bring on the festivities!” Liam wrote in his caption, but we think the actor wasn’t just referring to the beer in his hand.

Liam was also “locked and loaded” with an impressive set of biceps, which he flexed for the camera. Merry Christmas to us! Despite the wintertime holiday, the Australian heartthrob looked ready to hit the beach instead of the snow slopes in a muscle tank, swim shorts and bohemian bucket hat.

A day before Liam expressed his jolly sentiments on social media, Miley had a cryptic message to share with her followers. Following her decade-long on-again, off-again romance with Liam, Miley’s PSA for 2019 was all about “self-love.” Sharing a mirror selfie that showed off her seriously toned abs, Miley wrote on her Instagram Story, “I’ve been trying to be super gentle on myself and even if it’s just a walk with my mama or dogs in the morning! Movement is an important ingredient to self love / care! Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsoooooooo KEEP MOVING!…Movement is an important ingredient to self love / care!”

Although Liam is no longer wearing a wedding ring, The Hunger Games star still sparked romance rumors with a new lady, model Gabriella Brooks, 21, thanks to their hangout in Australia on Dec. 13! Gabriella was even seen hugging Liam’s mother, Leonie, as the trio met up for a lunch date. Meanwhile, Miley has been happily dating fellow Australian hottie Cody Simpson, 22, ever since they upgraded their friendship to a romance in October.