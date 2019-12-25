Kourtney Takes Over Kardashian Christmas Eve Party For 2019: Take A Peek Inside The Lavish Bash

For the first time ever, Kourtney Kardashian took over hosting duties for the Kardashian Christmas Eve party. There were reunions between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott as well as Khloe and Tristan Thompson, a performance from Sia, and so much more!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, took on the honorable task of throwing Hollywood’s hottest Christmas Eve party! Of course, the lifestyle blogger added her own special touch to this year’s affair on Dec. 24, creating a party fit for Poosh’s chic yet cozy homepage. The walkway leading inside her Calabasas mansion was bordered by festive red poinsettias, and guests were immediately greeted by the sight of a lit-up Christmas tree hung upside down. The rest of her home got the holiday treatment as well: party attendees could walk around an outdoor forest of lighted fir trees, and dine in an indoor greenroom that could’ve been mistaken for the celebrity hotspot Soho House in West Hollywood.

Even Kim, 39, who has a past of being critical on Kourt, approved of Kourtney’s taste in decor! “I just have to show you guys how woodsy and homey this looks,” Kourtney’s sister gushed as she filmed the inside of the party for her Instagram story. Decorations (and Christmas carolers) aside, Kourtney made her party especially memorable thanks to an amazing performance from Sia, 44. The singer, known for being notoriously shy, conducted her entire performance inside a Christmas box and everyone was clearly a fan of the unique concept — even Khloe, 35, and Kylie Jenner, 22, hit the floor for a sisterly dance.

Kim was such a fan of the party’s performer, she posted a special shout-out on her Instagram Story after finding her brother Rob, 32, in the crowd. “Rob!!! He can marry Sia so she can become a Kardashian!!” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, over a photo of her brother at the bash. That’s a couple we’d ship. Following Sia, Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir moved the crowd with their soulful performance!

Of course, such a top-tier party attracted top-tier guests: comedian Kathy Griffin, actress Selma Blair, Blink 182 member Travis Barker, and hair artist Chris Appleton were some of the celebrities at the party. Even some of the KarJenner ladies’ former flames, Kylie’s ex Travis Scott and Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, made it to the party! Although there has been no word of them getting back together, Travis and Kylie hung out right by one another, with their daughter Stormi Webster, 22 mos., in Travis’ arms.

It wouldn’t be a true Kardashian Christmas Eve party without a lineup of gorgeous gowns worn on the KarJenner sisters. First up was Kylie’s luxurious, off-the-shoulder emerald gown that twinned with Stormi’s mini version of the green dress, which were both custom-designed dresses from Ralph & Russo. Then there was Kim, who would’ve won the party’s most creative dress award in her scaly mermaid gown (if there was a contest). Khloe also stole the spotlight in her one-shoulder, glitzy gold dress, while the party hostess, Kourtney, looked regal in her classic red gown. We didn’t forget family matriarch Kris Jenner, 64, who looked like the iconic momager she is in her glittery black blazer!

The KarJenners have gotten in the Christmas spirit long before grand party, however. Kim took inspiration right from Dr. Seuss’ fictional Whoville village to deck her Hidden Hills halls with quirky white figurines, although some (many) fans weren’t so receptive to her creative take on Christmas decor. Meanwhile, Kylie enlisted the help of the artistic director for the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, Jeff Leatham, and a small team of people to set up a gargantuan frosted tree in her mansion! The festivities continued after both sisters surprised their daughters with very special early Christmas gifts: for North West, 7, that was Michael Jackson’s own jacket, and for Stormi, that was a massive playhouse filled with Kylie’s former childhood furniture.

The Christmas Eve party is an annual tradition for the Kardashians, but the family experienced a major shift in this custom in 2018! Kim took over hosting duties from her mom, Kris, and so the party was instead held at the KKW Beauty owner’s Hidden Hills home which she shares with Kanye. It looks like the sisters will be taking turns in hosting the party from here on out.