Kanye West & The Sunday Service Choir Drop ‘Jesus Is Born’ & Fans Are Thrilled: ‘Thank You, Kanye’

Just call Kanye Santa because he has delivered a gift! The rapper dropped ‘Jesus Is Born’ on Christmas Day, featuring his Sunday Service Choir!

On Jesus’s birthday, Kanye West dropped his latest gospel album, Jesus Is Born, starring his Sunday Service Choir. Fans were excited to see that Ye stuck to his word when he announced back in October that he had another album on the way. The surprise drop was announced on Kanye’s Twitter, when he shared the streaming link from a New Jersey-based Indie distributor, Vydia, opting for them instead of a major label release. Filled with 19-tracks of gospel, fans were quick to react to the album, which hit all major streaming platforms just in time for Christmas Day celebrations.

“So far this is a beautiful album last one was mid,” one fan tweeted. “man kanye actually dropped jesus is born, its a christmas miracle,” another joked, referring to the rapper notoriously pushing back the release of his October album, Jesus Is King. “Honestly if you dig acoustic choir stuff, it doesn’t get much better than this,” a user praised, while another added, “What a beautiful Christmas give to God’s people on Christmas Day! Thank you Kanye, I love you brother!” Some fans were angry that Kanye wasn’t the star of the album, and it was more of a focus on his choir. Some of the track titles include “Count Your Blessings,” “That’s How the Good Lord Works” and “Satan, We’re Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down,” all showcasing the incredible talents of the choir Kanye has built. This is the first official album released by Sunday Service.

Kanye and his choir have been touring the country with their electrifying performances, most recently taking the iconic stage at Lincoln Center. He brought his “original opera” Mary to the NYC theater, and everyone from TV personality Gayle King, to comedian Michelle Wolf, to fashion designer Dapper Dan all came out to support him.