Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin In Canada For Christmas: See Her Cute Pics With His Sisters & Brother

Hailey Baldwin is spending her ‘merry merry’ Christmas right in Justin Bieber’s home base, Canada, alongside her husband and his adorable younger siblings. In one especially sweet video, Justin’s newest baby sister feeds his wife a cookie.

Justin Bieber’s family is now Hailey Baldwin’s family, which the pop star’s wife made note of amid her Christmas celebrations where Justin grew up: Candada! “I love my family. Merry Christmas,” Hailey wrote over a video of her husband’s youngest half-sister, one-year-old Bay Bieber, who excitedly ran up to the model and handed her a little present while wearing a reindeer print onesie. Hailey made sure to document even more precious moments throughout her Christmas Eve festivities at Justin’s family home, including a video of Bay feeding her a cookie. “My girl,” Hailey wrote over the cute clip featuring the model and her young homie.

Hailey also cuddled with Justin’s other siblings, half-brother Jaxon, 10, and half-sister Jazmyn, 11, who were also rocking matching reindeer onesies! “Merry merry,” Hailey captioned the cozy photo of the trio huddling close on the couch. Justin took to his own Instagram to share a photo of Jazmyn and his stepsister Allie Bieber, 12, who were repping their brother’s streetwear clothing line, Drew. “MERRY CHRISTMAS to my beautiful sisters,” Justin wrote under the cute picture of Jazmyn and Allie posing by one another in blue and red hoodies marked with their brother’s trademark smiley face.

Justin also celebrated Christmas Eve with a very special announcement: his fifth studio album, which fans have been waiting five years, is officially coming in 2020. We’ll be hearing his first single, “Yummy,” on Jan. 3! Justin is also making his big comeback to touring, after last hitting the road for the Purpose World Tour between 2016-2017. He will be kicking off a North American tour in Seattle on May 14, 2020, which will wrap up with a performance in New Jersey on Sept. 26 of the forthcoming year — there’ll be 45 concerts total. Justin broke the news with a video on YouTube, in which he declared this is the music that he “love[s] the most” out of “anything” he’s ever put out before.

Leading up to Christmas break, Justin and Hailey set up their own Christmas tree inside their Beverly Hills mansion…only for it to be destroyed by their puppy, Oscar. Hailey documented the wreckage of loose branches and ornaments on the floor, simply writing over her Instagram Story video, “Welp.” At least all the decor appeared to be in tact in Canada!

Justin’s siblings come from his father Jeremy Bieber’s relationships after he split from the pop star’s mom in 1994. Jeremy welcomed Jaxon and Jazmyn with his ex Erin Wagner, and proceeded to welcome Bay with his new wife Chelsey Bieber. Allie is Chelsey’s daughter from a past marriage.