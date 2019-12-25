Jenelle Evans Looks Happier Than Ever Celebrating XMas With Kids After Split From David Eason

Jenelle Evans is spending Christmas Day with those important to her, and this year, that does not include her ex, David Eason.

Jenelle Evans is looking happier, healthier and better than ever in her Christmas Day photoshoot with her adorable brood. The Teen Mom 2 star shared pictures on the holiday of herself in a red shirt and black pants next to her son, Jace, 10, who was dapper in a festive green and red plaid shirt. Kaiser, 5, was all smiles in a red and black plaid shirt, and Ensley, 2, was as cute as can be in a red dress with green stockings, holding tightly onto Jace! In the first pic of the four of them, Jenelle wrote, “Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from my family to yours!”

The 28-year-old also shared a photo of the three kids cuddled up with each other, writing, “Family is the greatest Christmas gift.” This comes after Jenelle had a wild year, which included losing her dog Nugget after her estranged husband David Eason shot and killed him, losing custody of her kids, gaining it back, and, most recently, getting a divorce from David. Despite the chaos, Jenelle is smiling through it this holiday and the fans have her back. “I’m glad you get to spend Christmas with your children. You have a beautiful family and you look so happy now,” one fan replied to her holiday photos. “Merry Christmas you look absolutely beautiful and the kids are adorable hope you have a wonderful day and an amazing new year!!!” another wrote.

Jenelle announced in an Instagram post that she had left David, 6 months after she was fired from her MTV reality show because of her ex’s actions. “Nobody gets into marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she wrote. The mother of three also filed for a restraining order against David, citing allegations of verbal and physical abuse. “I married David on September 23, 2017. Since then, he has been abusive and violent towards me. Because of his behavior, I want to leave him. As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats,” she wrote in the legal docs. “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and for my children’s well-being.”

Jenelle is currently living in Nashville, Tennessee, near her ex, Nathan Griffith, the father of her son Kaiser.