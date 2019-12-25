Heiress Harris, 3, Gives Mom Tiny All The Sass On Christmas Morning While Opening Gifts In Adorable Video

Tiny Harris and T.I.’s daughter, Heiress, couldn’t decide which of her bath bombs were the ‘bestest’ out of her gift stash! The adorable tot turned up the sass when a family member mistook her rainbow-colored presents for macaroons.

Heiress Harris, 3, is delivering both holiday cheer and sass on Christmas Day 2019! While opening her gifts, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I.’s daughter couldn’t decide which set of bath bombs she preferred more. “Heiress, whatchu say about your bath bomb?” Tiny asked in a video on her Instagram Story, and Heiress immediately launched into her debate. “So, I like…I don’t know which one’s the bestest,” Heiress admitted to her mom after grabbing two boxes of colorful bath bombs. Revealing where Tiny shopped for her tot’s presents, the Xscape member wrote, “My child loves Target & Walmart lol.”

Suddenly, another young family member grabbed one of the bath bomb sets from Heiress, exclaiming, “Macaroons!!” The toddler wasn’t impressed that he confused her bath bombs for the popular French and Italian pastry. “Macaroons? Those are bath bombs,” Heiress said, complete with a hand-on-hip pose. To make sure her fact-correcting was heard, she repeated, “Those are bath bombs.”

Heiress continued to show off her smarts in another clip! “Where [do the bath bombs] come from?” Tiny asked her daughter in another video, to which the toddler replied, “I don’t know. Wait – I think it come from Target.” Making this moment even cuter was Heiress’ Christmas Day outfit, which was a pink pajama set and a giant pink bow on her head. The Harris family’s Christmas morning was sentimental as well, since Tiny filmed her son Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, 15, sweetly teaching his baby sister how to open presents.

Leading up to Christmas morning, Heiress also got to enjoy a trip to Walt Disney World with her siblings, parents and even more family members! Tiny shared a sweet photo of Heiress receiving a shoulder-ride from T.I. at the magical theme park on Dec. 23, writing in the caption, “Had an amazing time a second year at Disney World with my family & friends for a early Christmas vacation. Real love in all these pix!” Heiress last visited Walt Disney World in the summer of 2017 along with T.I. and her half-sister Deyjah Imani Harris, 18, but it was a family outing that Tiny unfortunately had to sit out — another reason this holiday season is extra special.