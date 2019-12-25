‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’: Ally Brooke & More Stars Slay At The Festive Event

Disney helped celebrate Christmas 2019 with a magical parade, which aired on Christmas morning and featured performances from some of the biggest names in music!

Matthew Morrison and Emma Bunton led the charge with hosting Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, which aired on ABC on Dec. 25. The stars got into the holiday spirit as they co-hosted the festive event, filmed earlier this year. So many fan-favorite Disney characters, like Snow White and Pluto, appeared during the special, and there were also performances from artists, who brought the holiday cheer with their song choices.

Ally Brooke was one of the performers at the show, and she looked absolutely stunning in an all-white ensemble. Fresh off of her third place finish on Dancing With the Stars, Ally rocked a white dress with beaded bodice, along with a white fur shawl. She completed the look with her hair in curls and parted down the middle. During the parade, Ally sang “Christmas Through Your Eyes,” and she sounded absolutely incredible.

Grace VanderWaal also performed — she was joined by Ingrid Michaelson for a rendition of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.” Both ladies have such unique voices, and when they put them together, it allowed for a gorgeous performance. Other performers included Portgual. The Man, Sting, Shaggy, Pentatonix and the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

