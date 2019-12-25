Chris Brown Spoils Royalty, 5, With Stack Of Cash On Christmas Eve & Her Reaction Is Priceless

Adding on to a Disney cruise and Balenciaga sweats set, Chris Brown surprised his daughter Royalty with a big wad of cash! The kindergarten student couldn’t stop smiling in an adorable video that captured the sweet moment.

It didn’t just snow on Christmas Eve: it rained — with money, that is. Chris Brown, 30, was feeling extra generous this holiday season, because he surprised his daughter Royalty, 5, with a stack of bills on Dec. 24! Royalty wasn’t expecting the gift, and her mom Nia Guzman, 36, filmed her daughter’s adorable reaction for a video shared to Royalty’s Instagram page on Christmas Eve. The surprise was found inside another gift from Chris — a sparkly silver purse — and when the dad-daughter duo opened the box, the look on Royalty’s face was too cute!

Chris gasped at the sight of the money, and Royalty started giggling. Breezy grabbed the bills and said, “Look at all this money.” Even Nia was taken aback, who exclaimed behind the camera, “Oh my goodness, what in the world!?”Chris repeated, “You see all this money you got?” Royalty, meanwhile, smiled sweetly throughout the surprise, while looking festive in a sparkly red dress.

“Dads the best! 😝🎁❤️,” read the caption under the video on Royalty’s Instagram, which is managed by her mom. This wasn’t the only holiday surprise that Chris spoiled his first child with! Breezy’s mom, Joyce Hawkins, revealed that her son set up a pre-Christmas Disney cruise for Royalty to embark on with her grandmother. Joyce shared adorable photos of her granddaughter on the airplane and at Castaway Cay, an island in the Bahamas, over the past week. Chris even gifted his daughter with “5 year old swag,” AKA, a kids’ Balenciaga sweats set (the luxury label was Royalty’s request, apparently).

This is Breezy’s first Christmas as a father of two! Just in time for the holidays, Chris and model Ammika Harris, 26, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Aeko Catori Brown, on Nov. 20. The parents didn’t confirm the birth until Dec. 11, which was expected, considering that Ammika’s pregnancy was only known to the public thanks to news reports and months of speculation. Now that the secret is out, Chris has been happily posting photos of his newborn son, including our favorite: a picture of little Aeko napping right on top of the singer.

“Chris couldn’t wait to reveal the birth of his son to the world but he wanted to wait until Ammika was also fully on board before they both made the decision to officially make the big announcement,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, explaining Chris and Ammika’s decision to hold off on the big news. Now, another insider EXCLUSIVELY told us “Chris is head over heels in love with his son and so grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world,” and that this Christmas, “he will be spoiling both of them rotten.”