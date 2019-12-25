Christmas 2019: The Royal Family, Jessica Simpson, Christina Aguilera & More Stars Get Festive With Family

Christmas Day is here and the stars are celebrating with their families, by opening gifts, frolicking in the snow and more!

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Santa has delivered his gifts for boys and girls around the world and the celebrities are showing off their holiday celebrations and decorations! Jessica Simpson posted on the ‘gram bright and early with a festive photos of her gorgeous family. Jessica, rocking a leopard print dress and pumps, wrapped her arms around her daughter, Maxwell, 7, and son, Ace, 6, while her hubby Eric Johnson held their daughter, Birdie, 9 months. Jessica looked better than ever after debuting her 100-pound weight loss earlier this year after welcoming Birdie. The family posed in front of a stunning Christmas tree, with the caption, “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”

Christina Aguilera was also in the holiday spirit, posing in a sparkling pink Nedo & Nedret Taciroglu Couture gown in front of a massive tree. “Merry XMas to all — hope you are enjoying the day with your loved ones. Sending love,” the songstress wrote. Her hair, up in a festive pony, was dip-dyed pink to match her dress, and the singer rocked her iconic red lip. The Royal Family was also up bright and early to celebrate Christmas Day with their tradition of church services at the Queen’s estate in Sandringham. Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Kate Middleton and Prince William for their Christmas Day debut for a sweet treat for the fans waiting outside the St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans also embraced her new life as a single mom this holiday season with a gorgeous photo of herself, flanked by her three children. The 28-year-old looked happier and healthier than ever wearing a red shirt and black jeans, while her son Jace, 10, wore a festive green and red plaid shirt. Kaiser, 5, was all smiles in a red and black plaid shirt, and Ensley, 2, was as cute as can be in a red dress with green stockings, holding tightly onto Jace! “Family is the greatest Christmas gift,” Jenelle captioned a photo of the three kids.

We’re wishing you a very Merry Christmas! Click through our gallery for more pictures of celebrities celebrating the holiday.