T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah, 18, Returns To Instagram After Her Dad’s Controversial Comments 

Deyjah Harris is back on Instagram nearly two months after her father’s controversial ‘hymen’ comments. The 18-year-old showed off her new blue do’ and a few fresh tattoos after T.I. said that he accompanies her to the gynecologist while on a podcast in Nov.

Following Tip’s appearance on the Ladies Like Us podcast, he was slammed for his comments that critics, including Wendy Williams, labeled as “inappropriate” and “violating.” While Dejyah never spoke out publicly about situation, her father’s statements soon became the topic of conversation on her social media pages. She then turned off the comments on her Instagram, and appeared to take a brief hiatus from the social media.

Now, Deyjah’s back with a brand new hair color and style, as well as a few new tattoos. She shared two videos of what appears to be two new ink jobs on December 23 — one of a series of suns on her left wrist, and a second tattoo of a butterfly with flowers and a quote that read, “One day at a time…” Deyjah’s tattoo on her left wrist is clearly fresh and new in the first video, however, her second looks a bit more healed.

The next day, Deyjah took to Instagram once again on December 24, to debut a blue wig in a series of selfies. She modeled her bob style haircut with a fresh face of makeup on, which included orange tinted eyes and a natural pink, glossy lip.

Following the public backlash and scrutiny about his comments, T.I. appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk with wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, to explain his comments even further. Tip attempted to “clear up” the situation, which he claimed was “embellished” by him and taken “extremely too literal” by the public.

“My intentions I think have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived,” Tip clarified, explaining, “Let me go set this record straight, I never said I was in any exam room, that is an assumption, that is a falsity. I never said that it was being done present day as an 18-year-old…and I never said that her mother wasn’t present…Her mom was present every time.”

T.I. also added that he was “incredibly apologetic” to his daughter for discussing it publicly and noted that Deyjah asked him not to address it anymore. He later admitted, “I am now sensitive to it for her.”