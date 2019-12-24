See Pics
Christmas Eve 2019: See Heidi Klum, Nicole Kidman & More Getting Into The Holiday Spirit — Pics

Heidi Klum, Nicole Kidman
Heidi Klum, Nicole Kidman, Gabrielle Union, and more stars took to social media to share some adorable family photos that show them celebrating Christmas Eve and wishing their fans Happy Holidays.

It’s Christmas Eve and celebrities are coming out to celebrate! The exciting day before Christmas is giving many stars, including Heidi Klum, Nicole Kidman, and more a reason to share some pretty adorable festive pics on social media and we’re taking a look at our favorites right here! From showing off holiday pajamas to posing in front of Christmas stockings, these familiar faces know how to embrace the memorable moments of one of the coziest days of the year.

Heidi shared one of the most epic Christmas Eve photos to her Instagram and it looked like something right off of a card. The model posed with her family while wearing red, black, and white outfits and Santa hats as they sat on a couch while in front of a decorated Christmas tree. “Wir wünschen ein Frohes Weihnachtsfest 🥰 Merry Christmas 🎄🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉,” she captioned the pic. Nicole and her husband Keith Urban went for a different approach when Keith posted a close-up photo of him and his lady love dressed in casual clothing and hats while sitting at a table. Nicole was also wearing sunglasses and looking marvelous. “From our family to you and yours-Blessings to you all this holiday season!!!!!!!!!! – KU🙏🎄⛄️🎅🏽❤️,” Keith captioned the photo.

Gabrielle Union also shared a sweet photo of her family, including husband Dwyane Wade and baby daughter Kaavia, showing off Xmas pajamas while posing on a hammock. Miley Cyrus shared some black and white pics of her family all happily posing together while sitting on an outside bench. “Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family 🎄,” she joked in the caption. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards posed with her family in front of stockings for her photo. “Finally used the self timer for a photo 📸 Whatever holiday you celebrate may it be filled with people you love ❤️,” she captioned the epic snapshot.

Porsha Williams followed suit when she shared some pics and video in honor of the holiday. They all included her cute daughter Pilar getting affection from her mom and dad Dennis McKinley. Ryan Seacrest, who celebrates his birthday on Christmas Eve took to his Instagram to share a festive photo of him posing with his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa and actor Ryan Reynolds. They wore Christmas-themes outfits and had huge smiles on their faces. He also shared a pic of his birthday cake which was made to look like a giant present with holiday and berries decorated on it.

Happy Holidays to all!