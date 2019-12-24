How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Becoming ‘Official’ Again With Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima continue to fuel rumors that they’re reconciled romantically, especially after he gifted her son, Reign, 5, with a pair of pricey Prada sneakers last week. But, is she ready to settle down with her ex?

Kourtney Kardashian is taking things very slow with Younes Bendjima, despite how fast fans think they’re moving following a series of recent hangouts. Not to mention, the Algerian model, 26, recently gifted her 5-year-old son Reign Disick with a lavish pair of Prada sneakers for his birthday, just ahead of Christmas. However, Kourtney, 40, who is the most private of all the Kardashian women, can’t be won over by material gestures.

“Kourtney thought it was really sweet of Younes to give Reign such a nice gift, but she really wasn’t expecting him to spend so much. She thinks it’s possible that Younes may be trying to impress her by spoiling her kids with lavish gifts, but that’s not the real way to Kourtney’s heart,” a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Although Kourtney’s kids are always her number one priority, the way to her heart, even if there will ever be a romantic connection again, is honesty, loyalty, and trust, and a good sense of humor,” the insider adds, noting that while Kourtney is certainly enjoying her time with Younes, “she’s not ready to make it official at this point.”

A separate source goes on to piggyback off the latter details, explaining that for Kourtney, an “emotional connection” is what’s most important to her in a relationship. “Younes is really trying to get back in Kourtney’s life. But, she’s trying to see if he has it in him to take it to the next level and not just be the hot boyfriend,” the second insider says. “He’s playing the part right now and it’s going really well for them both, but it’s going to take a little more for him to be a complete part of her life. She likes him around, but also likes her freedom. So, a work in progress is what can be said about their current situation.”

Kourtney and Younes, who called it quits in August 2018, first sparked rumors of a romantic reconciliation in early December. The exes were spotted getting cozy at a Miami nightclub during Art Basel. Kourtney and Younes fueled the dating rumors once more on December 17, when they were photographed at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The Poosh founder has also been bringing her kids around the model recently.

While this is certainly the most we’ve see of the exes spending time together, it isn’t the first time they had fans buzzing since their split. Earlier this year, Younes was caught leaving flirty comments on Kourtney’s Instagram, around the same time he attended her 40th birthday party in April. The two were later seen partying together in August, and then holding hands a few months later in September.

Kourtney and Younes called it quits in summer 2018, over a year after they went public with their relationship. He was the reality star’s first longterm boyfriend after her near decade long relationship with the father of her three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign — Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott, 36, split in 2015.