Joe Giudice Reunites With All 4 Daughters For Christmas In Italy After He & Teresa Separate

Joe Giudice’s four daughters returned to Italy on December 24 to spend Christmas with their dad in his native country! The ‘RHONJ’ star shared a video of their emotional reunion at an airport just days after news of his split with wife Teresa.

Joe Giudice is spending the holidays with his four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — in Italy. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a sweet video of him picking up the girls at an airport after they touched down in his home country on Tuesday. All four girls embraced their dad, one by one, with hugs and big smiles in the new clip.

“They are so cute so Happy 😃,” Joe captioned the Instagram post. It’s unclear who film the video, but the girls were noticeably without their mom, Teresa Giudice. The author revealed back in November that their daughters would spend Christmas in Italy for the first time ever. A source previously shared with HollywoodLife that Teresa will spend the holidays in New Jersey with her dad, who hasn’t been in the best of health.

Many fans, along with RHONJ cast members shared their well wishes in the comments of Joe’s post. “This made me cry ❤️❤️❤️ enjoy pretty girls,” Teresa’s sister-in-law and fellow RHONJ cast member, Melissa Gorga wrote, adding red heart emojis. RHONJ star and longtime family friend, Dolores Catania wrote, “Merry Christmas 🎁🎄so happy To see u all together.” The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge added, “This is amazing… best present ever !! Merry Christmas.”

(Video credit: Joe Giudice)

In a second video Joe shared on Instagram, he showed a driver trying to pack all of the suitcases the girls brought into a vehicle.

“Are we gonna do this or what?” Joe said. “We are going to have to take apart this whole thing. And we still got another three.” The father of four then moved the camera to his daughters as he said, “Hi girls. Welcome to Italy again. I love you.”

(Video credit: Joe Giudice/Instagram)

Joe’s reunion with his daughters came just one day after a new trailer for RHONJ showed the first clips of Teresa and the girls traveling to see him in Italy. — The family’s first time seeing Joe in nearly four years, following his prison release.

Teresa and Joe’s daughters traveled to Italy just days after news of their separation broke on December 17. The childhood sweethearts, who wed in October 1999, were married for 20 years. While the split news was shocking to some fans who’ve watched the reality TV couple since RHONJ‘s inception in 2009, many weren’t surprised seeing as Joe was behind bars. Not to mention, Teresa didn’t seem tOo optimistic about their future after he was released from prison.

Joe, who began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016, was released into ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) custody in March. He currently resides in Italy, as he awaits the final decision in his deportation case. Teresa also served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on December 23, 2015.

A source previously shared with HollywoodLife that while Teresa and Joe are going their separate ways, they’re not looking to speed up the divorce process. Right now, they’re solely focused on their four daughters.