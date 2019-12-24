Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Counts Down To Christmas In Sexy Sequin Jacket: ‘Bring It On’

Elizabeth Hurley is holiday ready in this revealing pic, and her body looks absolutely incredible!

Elizabeth Hurley just gets more gorgeous by the day! The 54-year-old posted yet another sultry snap on her Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and we can’t get over how sexy she looks. “House decorated, guests have arrived, cupboards bulging with food…. #mood #bringiton” she captioned the Christmas countdown photo rocking a chic black sequin blazer with three quarter sleeves and absolutely nothing underneath! The wide open blazer revealed her amazingly toned tunny as she sported a low-rise black bikini bottom from her popular namesake swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The sexy snap — taken by Turkish photographer Nihat Odabasi — also offered a glimpse at her perfect sculpted legs.

The former Royals star added a bold silver bangle to the look, matching her classic watch, both stacked on her left wrist. A long silver chain draped over her breasts tied the look together, and adding to the edgy vibe of her makeup by artist Mary Greenwell. The chic smokey look was so seductive, and the matte nude baby pink was a departure from her usual shiny gloss. Her shoulder length brunette locks were styled into a rock ‘n’ roll beach wave straight off the YSL runway, and her subtle blonde highlights totally popped in the moody lighting!

Fans couldn’t get enough of the photo, which already has over 100,000 likes! “Absolutely gorgeous and so sexy,” @bigdawg0705 wrote, while @captainvalcharia added “What a breathtaking creature 🧡😍🙏🔥💚.” Others dubbed her the “sexiest woman alive” and “beautiful” — and we can’t say we disagree!

The confident actress has no qualms showing off her bikini ready bod, but it turns out she doesn’t actually workout to stay so fit! When Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen asked her how many days a week she hits the gym, she shocked us (and the world) with this answer: “None. Sorry.” She did, however, previously admit that she eats healthy and avoids dairy and loads up vegetables. The Estee Lauder spokesperson has also been vocal about her strict skincare routine, including using an “onslaught” of products like their Advanced Night Repair serum for the last 25 years.