Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s little girl looks so cute as she counts down the days to Christmas in a sweet Santa shirt!

Dream Kardashian, 3, just can’t wait for Santa Claus to arrive! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s daughter was laughing and smiling away in the cutest photo posted to her mom’s Instagram on Monday, Dec. 23. Little Dream can be seen running around a massive Christmas tree, and, just like her recent trip to the zoo, looks like she’s having so much fun! We were loving her adorable gray Santa Claus t-shirt and hot pink tracksuit along with a practical pair of black sneakers — perfect for a toddler on-the-run (literally). She hilariously stole the spotlight from her mom in the pic, but Chyna certainly didn’t seem to mind adding a laughing emoji along with the sweet holiday snap!

Blac Chyna, 31, was also looking holiday-ready in the pic as she debuted a bright red hair style only two days before Christmas! With her long locks loosely curled and parted in the middle, the model was giving us all the candy cane vibes. Just like her toddler, she kept her look casual in a nude patch and snake skin print tracksuit by fast fashion brand Fashion Nova, frameless sunglasses, and a pair of white-and-nude sneakers! She elevated the cozy outfit with a super luxe gray zip-top Chanel bag, a diamond bracelet and watch. Never one to not have an on point manicure, Chyna was rocking a bright neon yellow on her nails to pull together the look.

While Chyna didn’t share a location of the pic, it appears to be in a condo or hotel lobby! The Christmas tree behind the mommy-daughter duo is gigantic, featuring embellished red and gold ornaments and a number oversized wrapped boxes beneath!

We are sure Dream is looking forward to the annual Kardashian Christmas party that happens every year on Christmas Eve, and we can’t wait to see photos with her and her adorable cousins including Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 1, Kylie Jenner‘s baby Stormi, 1, and Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago, 1! The cousins are often seen hanging out together, proving they’re BFFs just like their moms and aunties! Stormi, of course, just had the best early Christmas present after grandma Kris Jenner, 64, gifted her with an epic life size playhouse. We’re guessing it’s the perfect spot for the younger KarJenner crew to get together, and perhaps host a little soiree of their own!