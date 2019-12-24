Ariel Winter Strikes A Sexy Pose In White Satin Dress — See Stunning New Pic

After a busy day of wrapping Christmas presents, Ariel Winter took to Instagram to share a stunning new photo of herself, in which she wears a gorgeous white mini dress.

Ariel Winter shared a super gorgeous photo on Instagram on Dec. 23. In the image, she’s standing in front of a white wall, while wearing an ivory, satin slip dress. The ensemble has low-cut neckline, which inches down even further as she leans forward to pose for the photo. To complete the look, Ariel went for a fresh-faced makeup look, wearing gold eye shadow and a light pink lip gloss, along with her hair styled in pretty curls. She’s also giving the camera a sexy smirk, with her hand resting on her forehead.

“Fell asleep on some wrapping paper today 10/10 would not recommend,” Ariel jokingly captioned the image. Considering the photo was taken just two days before Christmas, it appears the Modern Family star left some of her shopping and wrapping until the last minute — but, hey, who hasn’t, right?! The last few years, we saw Ariel celebrate the holidays with her longtime boyfriend, Levi Meaden, but the two broke up earlier this year, so her Christmas will look quite different in 2019!

However, Ariel has recently been romantically linked to her pal, Luke Benward, who she’s been photographed with a number of times recently. The two seemingly confirmed their romance when they were pictured kissing in early December, followed by another PDA-filled outing just days later.

“Ariel never expected any romantic feelings to develop for Luke, but things unexpectedly changed very gradually over the last few months between them,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “After her split from Levi, Luke was really there for Ariel, and she was able to lean on him for support. Things just happened organically.” It looks like she’ll still have someone to cozy up to this Christmas!