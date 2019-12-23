‘Tis the season! Just days ahead of Christmas, Sofia Richie celebrated the holidays with her friends, and dressed as in a sexy Santa outfit for the occasion.

Sofia Richie is feeling festive! The model got together with some friends for a holiday celebration on Dec. 22, and the group of gals channeled Santa for their night together. In videos shared to Instagram, Sofia was seen wearing a red outfit with white fur trim. The ensemble zippered up the middle, and Sofia had the zipper slightly pulled down to some show skin. She completed the look with her hair in a ponytail, along with a glittering red party hat atop her head.

This celebration comes ahead of Sofia’s expected holiday time with Scott Disick and the Kardashian family. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Sofia has been invited to partake in holiday festivities with the KarJenners, which does not come as a surprise after last year — she went on a holiday ski trip to Aspen with the group, and also attended the famous Kardashian Christmas party at Kim Kardashian’s house.

Since then, Sofia, has gotten even closer with Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, last spring, the three of them took Kourtney and Scott’s kids away on another trip, without any other family members present. Of course, Sofia is also super close with Kourtney’s sister, Kylie Jenner, as well.

Scott and Sofia actually missed out on spending Thanksgiving with the KarJenners, as they were in Miami for a dinner of their own. However, the Kardashians were all over the place for the holiday, anyway — while Kylie, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, celebrated in Palm Springs, Kourtney and Kim took their kids to Japan for Thanksgiving. Hopefully everyone will be together for Christmas!