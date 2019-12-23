Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Let Baby Archie Take The Spotlight In Family’s 1st Christmas Card — See Pic

Baby Archie may only be 7 months old, but he just proved he’s the true star of the Royal Family in this sweet holiday photo!

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, are letting 7-month-old Archie Harrison take the spotlight — literally! The adorable baby is front-and-center in his first ever Christmas card pic, as crawls right up the camera in the black-and-white snap! Harry and Meghan are all-smiles in the background, posing in front of a Christmas tree, while inquisitive Archie — who’s looking so much like his gorgeous mom — looks into the camera with a hilarious pursed lip. We couldn’t get over Archie’s big brown eyes and adorable wispy hair-do in the pic — see the card here!

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year…from our family to yours,” the sweet card read. The moving gif — which featured flashing sparkles — was shared to the Twitter account of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Monday, Dec. 23. “Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the tweet said, adding “Very Merry Christmas, everyone!” The card also came with a disclaimer about being sent “electronically” this year, fitting with the couple’s passion for the environment and going green.

Archie proved he’s got his mom’s classic style in the pic, as he sported an adorable crew neck cute sweater with three-buttons down the left hand side. Mom Meghan kept the cozy vibes going with her outfit, opting for a chic chunky turtleneck, black pants and a sleek blowout, while Harry kept the casual mood with a white button down shirt and rolled up sleeves. The card marks their first as a family of three, as Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child on May 6, 2019.

This is the second recent photo of Archie in recent weeks, as the proud parents recently posted one to their official Instagram account in honor or Prince Charles‘ 71st birthday! Taken at Archie’s Christening, doting grandpa Charles is seen gazing at the sweet baby while Prince Harry cradles him. The baby looked SO sweet in his royal christening gown, and both Charles and Harry couldn’t have looked more smitten. “Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa! 🎂,” the post was captioned.

The Royal Family has been nailing the Christmas cards lately, with Prince William and Kate Middleton recently sharing theirs, as well! The future King and Queen also ditched tradition for the snap, posing with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, on a motorbike and sidecar! George was quite the star — much like his cousin Archie — in the pic as he posed with his arm casually resting on his dad’s shoulders!