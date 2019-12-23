Miley Cyrus Posts Cryptic Message On 1 Year Anniversary Of Liam Hemsworth Wedding

Miley Cyrus shared that she’s being ‘gentle’ on herself, only a day after posting a series of tweets about being ‘lonely’ over the holidays.

Miley Cyrus, 27, would have been celebrating her one year anniversary with ex Liam Hemsworth, 29, on Monday, Dec. 23. The couple married on the date in 2018, and although Miley has had quite the year when it comes to her love life, the date still seemed to be an emotional one. “I’ve been trying to be super gentle on myself and even if it’s just a walk with my mama or dogs in the morning! Movement is an important ingredient to self love / care!” Miley wrote in a lengthy caption on her Instagram story Dec. 23. “Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsoooooooo KEEP MOVING!”

The “Slide Away” singer appeared to be working on her fitness with only two days until Christmas, and looked absolutely amazing. Sporting a black sports bra by Calvin Klein and low rise gray sweatpants, the 27-year-old showed off her toned abs and flat tummy she posed on an exercise bench. “Today I did a light round of pilates just to release some healthy endorphins and I felt super positive and lifted right after my practice,” Miley added. “Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing!”

Miley is seemingly counting down to the holiday season, getting in a fun and dance filled workout (or, as she called it, “Christmas choreo”) with her gorgeous mom Tish Cyrus on Sunday, Dec. 22 and hanging with her sisters Brandi and Noah! Tish and Miley were all-smiles in the hilarious video, as they worked up a sweat in front of a Christmas tree.

Family time seems to be top of mind for Miley, as she also added she was thinking of adding in “some yoga with my big sister later (after the big dinner I’m having w my mama and papa tonight).”

While she didn’t mention ex Liam in the post, remember the anniversary would be inevitable. Miley and Liam sadly announced their split in August after only eight months together. Since, Liam has been spotted spending time in Australia with his older brother Chris Hemsworth, while Miley moved on almost immediately with Kaitlynn Carter, 31. After their whirlwind six week romance, she was spotted kissing longtime friend Cody Simpson, 22, in October. The singer quickly confirmed their romance at Tiffany ^ Co.’s Mens Launch party only a couple of weeks later, and they’ve been inseparable ever since, even reportedly spending the Thanksgiving holiday together with her family in Nashville. While Miley is at home with her family, Cody was seen hanging with Playboy model Jordy Murray, 26, yesterday in NYC.