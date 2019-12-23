Kim K. & More Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Mariah’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ With Star-Studded Vid

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Mariah Carey’s hit, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ the singer put together a video of celebs dancing and singing along to the track.

Mariah Carey gave fans the ultimate treat when she released a new video to celebrate the success of her song, “All I Want For Christmas is You” on Dec. 23. The singer put the star-studded video on her YouTube page, with the following description: “In commemoration of the 25th Anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, Mariah presents a festive celebration of the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit with her friends and favorite artists from around the world!” She then went on to list the stars who appeared in the video — and everyone who’s anyone is in it.

Katy Perry is one of the first stars to show up, lip-syncing along to the classic holiday track while holding her dog in her arms. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner also appear, with North West making a quick cameo in the background of one of their videos. Millie Bobby Brown, Ciara, Jenna Dewan, Ariana Grande, Kelly Ripa, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Reynolds, JoJo Siwa, Normani, Missy Elliott and dozens of more stars also make cameos in the fun-filled video.

Oh, and Mariah’s adorable twins, Moroccan and Monroe, also make special appearances in the video! The twins co-starred in another “All I Want For Christmas Is You” video, which was released on Dec. 20, so they’re getting to be pros at this whole thing by now!

Earlier this month, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reached a major milestone when it climbed to No. 1. on the Billboard charts. In 25 years, this was the first time EVER that the song peaked at No. 1, following a high of No. 3 in 2018. What an amazing way to kick off the holiday season for Mariah!