Malika Haqq Shares First Ultrasound Photo Of First Child Just Before Christmas: See Pic

Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq confirmed she’s expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis in Sept. with a sweet announcement!

Malika Haqq just posted the first ultrasound of her baby, and she seems more ready than ever to meet her little prince! “My angel,” the 36-year-old captioned the black-and-white pic, which shows the baby boy’s head. Her friends and family were equally as ecstatic, and quickly jumped in on the comments! Kylie Jenner, 22, who is mom to little Stormi, 1, wrote “Can’t wait to meet him ♥️” while mom of four Larsa Pippen, 45, added “Forever love” with a heart emoji! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star previously confirmed she was expecting her new addition in March 2020, so she’s got another three months to go!

Malika’s BFF Khloe Kardashian, 35, has supporting her through the pregnancy, already showering the baby with Christmas gifts! “So, this is what happens when you give my best friend your login to your registry — she buys everything for Christmas. I love you crazy!” Malika narrated over a slew of wrapped baby gifts on Dec. 23, including bottles, a handy diaper genie, and a brand new stroller. “My baby is so blessed @khloekardashian,” she wrote over the image, adding a second story that read “Love. Love. Love. Thank you Auntie Koko.” Khloe didn’t forget about fun gifts, either, including a super luxe white baby Porsche!

The former Dash Dolls star confirmed her pregnancy in a surprise Instagram post on Sept. 27. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!”, she captioned a photo of herself holding a Clearblue test, which, of course, read “pregnant.” While she didn’t name O.T. Genasis as the father, the pair were on-and-off for two years prior to the announcement, calling things off for good in June. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!” she added to her post. It’s unclear if the rapper will be involved in the child’s life, however, his previous IG posts about his ex suggest they had a close bond. “You’re not only my partner, but my best friend,” he captioned a photo of her last fall.

Single Malika has had the ultimate support system in Khloe, who has been right by her best friends side through the entire process. True‘s mom was seen attending a doctors’ appointment with Malika on Nov. 2, who looked so cute as she showed off her baby bump in Louis Vuitton sweater and over-the-knee boots! “Look at the bump, look at the bump! How cuuuuuuute,” Khloe could be heard saying in a sweet Instagram story taken at a gym on Oct. 25.