Fans have been waiting for this Kehlani and Keyshia Cole collaboration and they finally delivered. They dropped their new song ‘All Me’ on Dec. 22 and it is quite the banger.

There may be only a few days left of 2019, but Kehlani, 24, and Keyshia Cole, 38, have released one of the best tracks of the year. The singers teamed up for the song “All Me” and it is every bit as incredible as we all thought. These two never disappoint. This track is definitely worthy of all your best playlists. They released the track after teasing and teasing, which left fans on the edge of their seats.

One day before “All Me” was released, Keyshia teased the track to her fans on Instagram: “Me and @kehlani dropping a slapping a song tomorrow!! This is definitely a personal favorite.” Kehlani also posted, “You asked, i delivered ALL ME with the one and ONLY @keyshiacole out tomorrow night.” Their teases sent fans into a frenzy. The hype for this song was too real. But it was all worth it.

“All Me” immediately began trending on Twitter after its release, as well as Kehlani. Fans are obsessed with the song and couldn’t help praising the track on Twitter. Kehlani told her fans she’s never felt this much excitement over a song before. “I’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped, she tweeted. “I’ve never had this much energy for a musical release! this is so incredible. i just wanna say thank you, this is some really epic sh*t.”

kehlani and keyshia cole really dropped a bop 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍 — 𝐈𝐆: 𝐈𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐋𝐄𝐘𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐄𝐘 (@iamashleydaney) December 23, 2019

On god that new Kehlani and Keyshia Cole song too fire 😭😂 — CJ (@CenoFgravy) December 23, 2019

The release of “All Me” comes a month after Kehlani dropped the single “You Know Wassup.” The track featured referenced the singer’s ex YG, whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson. “You’re still my love, you’re still my heart, that’s still my date,” she sings on the track. “Still wanna be Mrs. Jackson, still wanna be a co-captain.” Kehlani announced their split in Dec. 2019 after YG was caught on camera kissing another woman outside a club in Los Angeles in Oct. 2019.