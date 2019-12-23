Jordyn Woods Shows Off Curves In Snowman Mini Dress On Instagram — Watch & See Pics

The party may have called for an ‘ugly Christmas sweater,’ but Jordyn Woods still pulled up to the function in an outfit that even left Frosty the Snowman ‘shoook.’

“Ugly Christmas sweater party but make it cuteeee 💋🥳.” That’s what Jordyn Woods, 22, captioned a video of herself rocking (and even twerking in) a happy snowman that was transformed into a figure-hugging mini dress. The model got creative with the Christmas-themed dress code for her bash on Dec. 22, because she also cinched her waist with a red and green-striped scarf! Jordyn topped off this festive ensemble with the go-to holiday party shoes — black thigh-high boots — along with a gorgeous beauty look that consisted of a glossy nude lip, a dash of sparkles on her eyes and blown-out hair. Apparently, Frosty the Snowman had the same reaction as us.

“Frostyyy is shoook ♥️,” the model captioned two more photos of her snowman mini dress, which she took in front of an equally frosty Christmas tree brimming with presents. After the mini photo shoot, Jordyn went on to enjoy a girls’ night out with dancer Jade Pinkett and actress/red carpet correspondent Kennedy-rue McCullough.

Before letting loose, though, Jordyn had to share a serious message to her over 10 million Instagram followers on Dec. 11. Due to recent rumors claiming that her cryptic Instagram Story posts have been aimed at Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn declared in a new video, “I can’t even eat an apple in peace. Let me tell you something — I don’t do subliminals. I do general statements. If I have something to say about someone or to someone, Imma say it to them or not at all. If y’all are tired of this, I’m exhausted. Let’s move on. It’s all love. It’s all good.”

Jordyn’s Instagram PSA came after Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF emerged from one of the biggest celebrity scandals of 2019, which unraveled after she claimed Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, kissed her on the lips as she left an after-party at his house in February. Before the confession, there were rumors that she went further and hooked up with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, an accusation that Jordyn denied in a lie detector test on the Dec. 10 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk (which she passed). Now, Jordyn is heading into her holiday parties — and new year — unbothered.