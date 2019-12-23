John Mayer got into the holiday spirit when he released a funny yet amazing new song on his online show ‘Current Mood’ on Dec. 22 and shared it with his Instagram followers.

John Mayer, 42, stole the hearts of his Instagram followers on Dec. 23 when he posted a video of himself singing his new joke holiday song. The tune is called “CVS Bag” and the talented singer played it on piano while singing the lyrics on his internet show “Current Mood” and bringing out a lot of laughs from the people behind the scenes. Although the song, which is about turning to a CVS bag full of handy things, including snacks, when hungry in the middle of the night at family member’s home during the holidays, is clearly meant to be funny, John’s smooth vocals and clever songwriting skills make it something truly memorable.

“CVS Bag I wrote a song about the trustiest of companions while staying at someone else’s house for the holidays. Please enjoy “CVS Bag,” as performed last night on @currentmood. Happy Holidays! 🥗,” John captioned the video showing him singing the song.

“I fell asleep too early / I woke up at midnight / I was hungry / It was alright, you were there / CVS bag on the table,” some of the lyrics to the song started before going into a second verse about a cat who wasn’t happy about his new bag companion.

It didn’t take long for fans to compliment John on his epic post. In addition to laughing emojis, one follower wrote, “I hope this becomes a hidden track on the album.” “Thanks for the laughs!” another wrote while a third follower said, “I was almost in tears watching this last night.”

We can always count on John to make the holidays a bit funnier and better! We can’t wait to add “CVS Bag” to our holiday playlist this year!