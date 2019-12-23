Dean Unglert: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Hospitalized After ‘Nasty’ Ski Accident — See Pics

Dean Unglert tried to tackle the mighty Swiss Alps on skis, which led to an emergency surgery! The ‘BIP’ alum shared an alarming picture of himself hooked up to hospital tubes after suffering a ‘dislocated hip’ and more.

It was not Dean Unglert’s day. That was the Bachelor in Paradise star’s recap of his day on Dec. 23, after his ski trip in Switzerland’s majestic Swiss Alps turned into a nightmare story complete with injured bones, a trip to the hospital and surgery. The 28-year-old ABC star alerted Instagram fans of his ski incident with a photo of his face attached to hospital tubes, along with a wild story of how he ended up in emergency care.

“All my life i’ve dreamt about skiing the swiss alps. how could you not? they’re huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world. today, however, was not my day,” Dean began in his lengthy Instagram caption. He continued, “i was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. and since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in switzerland, i figured i gotta post it 🥴” Hey, at least a selfie didn’t go to waste!

Despite his lighthearted attitude, Dean proceeded to reveal the severity of the situation. “The swiss mountain rescue blew my mind today. it took me about an hour to flag someone down for help but once i did, i was airborne and in surgery in less than an hour,” Dean continued. If you’re weak-stomached, don’t read on — Dean added that he suffered a “a dislocated hip and fractured femur,” which led to the installation of four screws and a plate in his leg. Despite the buildup of injuries, Dean wrote that he’s “extremely grateful” — even if he’ll be “celebrating xmas in a hospital bed.”

Dean even shared footage right from the scene of the ski crash to his Instagram Story. Filming himself laying in the snow, Dean wrote, “Things were going great until….” The mood turned even more ominous in the next video, which showed a herd of birds flying over Dean. “Look at these birds circling above, probably ready to feed on my dead carcass…,” Dean said, and added in a caption that he was eventually found by a “random guy.”

The Bachelor Nation community comforted Dean in his comments section. “Oh no!! Hope you’re doing okay buddy! That’s terrible,” Jared Haibon wrote, while Wells Adams found humor in the unfortunate situation: “I hope you’re doing ok! I also hope there is drone footage of this. Preferably using Queen’s ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ as the soundtrack.”

At the same time Dean uploaded his post, Dean’s girlfriend and fellow BiP co-star Caelynn Miller-Keyes, 24, took to her own Instagram Story to share a throwback selfie of themselves at a tropical destination. “I just wanna squeeze you so bad,” she wrote, indicating that she’s not currently at his hospital bedside. But her Instagram love does go to show that she and Dean are still going strong after their romantic summer on BiP, despite Caelynn EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife in December that it’s “hard to say if he’s ‘the one,'” given the brevity of their relationship.