Chris Brown Spoils Royalty With Disney Cruise Vacation For Christmas — See Pics

Chris Brown’s mom Joyce Hawkins took to Instagram over the past few days to share various epic pics of her enjoying a Disney cruise with her granddaughter Royalty just before the holidays.

Chris Brown, 30, may have just welcomed his new son Aeko, but he’s still making sure his baby girl Royalty, 5, is having the time of her life! It looks like the proud dad gave his daughter the trip of a lifetime this past week after his mom Joyce Hawkins took to Instagram to share some pics and videos from a Disney cruise. The doting grandmother posted the sweet posts, which mostly showed Royalty posing and having fun while on the epic adventure, including a cute pic of her wearing a princess dress and a pic that shows her on a plane, over the past three days. She also admitted that Chris made the trip possible in her caption.

“ITS BEEN AMAZING!!! UNTIL THE NEXT TIME!! 🥰 THANKS DAD YOU MAKE ALL THIS POSSIBLE!!! THANKS FOR THIS EARLY CHRISTMAS GIFT!!! THANKS MOM FOR HELPING WITH SOME OF MY AMAZING OUTFITS,” the caption read.

Although Chris didn’t appear to be on the trip with his mom and daughter, he took to his own Instagram page to repost a photo of Royalty overlooking the ocean on the cruise while wearing a red and green holiday crown in her hair. “THE 👑 QUEEN @missroyaltybrown,” he captioned the pic.

It’s always nice to see Chris adoring Royalty whenever he can and he sure does do it a lot! Now that the “Forever” crooner has two children, we can bet he’ll take them both on vacations in the future and we can’t wait to see it!