Sofia Richie, Natalie Portman, & More Stars Celebrating Hanukkah 2019: See Pics

Hanukkah is here and Jewish celebrities celebrating the holiday, including Natalie Portman, Nev Schulman and more took to social media to share some memorable photos of their special moments.

Hanukkah officially started on Dec. 22 and many stars couldn’t resist sharing epic times from their celebration on their social media pages. The Jewish holiday, which lasts until Dec. 30, brings out the best in many families and that was true of the celebrities who shared the special moments with their fans. We chose to put a spotlight on some of our favorites right here!

Natalie Portman, 38, chose to share a video of herself cooking a recipe for vegan latkes one day before the holiday on Dec. 21. The award-winning actress could be seen preparing the traditional dish while wearing a green, gray and black sweater in a kitchen. Sofia Richie, 21, took to her Instagram story on Dec. 22 and 23rd to post pics of a menorah and her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, also took to his page to share pics and videos, including one with a spinning dreidel, of his celebration of the holiday.

Catfish host Nev Schulman, 35, shared an adorable pic that showed him, his wife Laura, and their two kids Cleo, 3, and 11-month-old Beau sitting at a table in front of their own lit menorah and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, 43, also shared videos that showed her making latkes and sufganiyot with her husband Paul and their kids, Jagger, 5, and Phoenix, 3. Blossom‘s Mayim Bialik, 44, also shared a photo of her sufganiyot which is included in her own cookbook, Mayim’s Vegan Table. Scrubs star Zach Braff, 44, posted a different kind of pic for Hanukkah when he shared a throwback photo with his family and Andy Cohen, 51, shared his lit menorah with his 10-month-old son Benjamin.

We love seeing the stars celebrate Hanukkah and all the eye-catching pics they share! Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate!