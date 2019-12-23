While out and about in Miami on Dec. 21, Cardi B blended right into the crowds by wearing no makeup and a casual blue dress for a shopping trip.

Cardi B went shopping in Miami on Dec. 21, and she kept her look super low-key and casual so she wouldn’t stand out. Cardi wore no makeup on her completely smooth face, and she covered up her hair in a head wrap. The hot mama looked super fresh-faced, and she was practically going while makeup-free. She completed the look with a simple blue dress, which featured buttons down the front, that she left slightly unbuttoned to make a low-cut neckline. The ensemble showed off her figure, as well as her toned legs.

The look was pretty unrecognizable from the glammed-up ensembles and beauty looks that we’re used to seeing Cardi wearing! However, we certainly don’t blame her for wanting to tone things down and have a much more low-key outing over the holidays. 2019 has been quite a busy year for the rapper, and it looks like she’s taking this time to unwind and decompress during this downtime.

Earlier this month, Cardi B was featured on the cover of Vogue, alongside her 17-month-old daughter, Kulture. The mother/daughter duo looked incredible in the photo shoot, but Cardi recently revealed on Instagram that it wasn’t as glamorous as the magazine made it seem!

“This was the hardest shoot to do ever,” she admitted. “My baby dirty the dress, she was up early in the morning (which she hates), and she had a straight face all day. But….we made it to the VOGUE COVER!” It was quite a debut for baby Kulture, and we can’t wait to see the pair together in more photo shoots in the future!