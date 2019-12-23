See Pic
Hollywood Life

Cardi B Goes Makeup-Free & Rock Low-Cut Blue Dress For Miami Outing — Pic

cardi b
VAEM / BACKGRID
Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New York, USA - 30 Sep 2018
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B draws a crowd as she hits up the Aventura mall in Miami for some shopping on the last weekend before Christmas. The rapper and singer kept things toned down with no makeup and her hair in a simple headwrap, although she did show off her curves in a short blue minidress with a plunging neckline. Cardi made several stops, including Louis Vuitton, Ferrari, Foot Locker, Gucci, a baby clothing store and a bakery, drawing crowds of onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse of her. While shopping, the rapper could also be seen talking on her cell phone while being flanked by her security escort. Pictured: Cardi B BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B looks incredibly happy with her daughter Kulture as the spend an evening at Disneyland. Cardi, Who was joined by a couple of friends and bodyguards, was seen having a blast riding the rides in Fantasyland including the Alive in wonderland, she and kulture took selfies on dumbo, and was seen going for a ride on the carousel. the pair were seen enjoying cotton candy before heading to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Cardi was seen arriving. little late at the park, around 8 pm, just in time to enjoy the fireworks and then headed in to enjoy the rides at the time most people are seen leaving the theme park. 02 Nov 2019 Pictured: Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA540687_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cardi B Cardi B out and about, New York, USA - 10 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 68 Photos.
Senior Editor

While out and about in Miami on Dec. 21, Cardi B blended right into the crowds by wearing no makeup and a casual blue dress for a shopping trip.

Cardi B went shopping in Miami on Dec. 21, and she kept her look super low-key and casual so she wouldn’t stand out. Cardi wore no makeup on her completely smooth face, and she covered up her hair in a head wrap. The hot mama looked super fresh-faced, and she was practically going while makeup-free. She completed the look with a simple blue dress, which featured buttons down the front, that she left slightly unbuttoned to make a low-cut neckline. The ensemble showed off her figure, as well as her toned legs.

The look was pretty unrecognizable from the glammed-up ensembles and beauty looks that we’re used to seeing Cardi wearing! However, we certainly don’t blame her for wanting to tone things down and have a much more low-key outing over the holidays. 2019 has been quite a busy year for the rapper, and it looks like she’s taking this time to unwind and decompress during this downtime.

Earlier this month, Cardi B was featured on the cover of Vogue, alongside her 17-month-old daughterKulture. The mother/daughter duo looked incredible in the photo shoot, but Cardi recently revealed on Instagram that it wasn’t as glamorous as the magazine made it seem!

cardi b
VAEM / BACKGRID

“This was the hardest shoot to do ever,” she admitted. “My baby dirty the dress, she was up early in the morning (which she hates), and she had a straight face all day. But….we made it to the VOGUE COVER!” It was quite a debut for baby Kulture, and we can’t wait to see the pair together in more photo shoots in the future!