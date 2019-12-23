BTS Teases Tour Kicking Off In April 2020 Tour & Fans Go Wild

BTS fans couldn’t hold back their excitement on Dec. 23 after the K-pop group’s management company, BitHit Entertainment, shared a photo that teased an upcoming tour on Twitter.

It looks like BTS could be back on the road and in planes again soon! The highly successful K-pop music group’s management company, BigHit Entertainment, left a little surprise post for fans on their Twitter page on Dec. 23 and now it’s all their supporters can talk about! The post includes a photo that shows a reflection of all seven members, including V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and J-Hope, standing near purple-colored water and the word “TOUR” in big white letters at the bottom. “April 2020. Stay tuned,” the caption for the tweet read.

Once the post went up, it didn’t take BTS fans long to make the group a trending topic and speculate on what the tweet could mean (tour? live album?) as well as share their anticipation. “are you guys hoping that the tour announcement is about an actual tour or hoping it’s the name of the comeback? lowkey want it to be about comeback so i have more time to get money but at the same time i’m in quite desperate need of a comeback,” one tweet read. “I need to save for this!” another read. “What am I supposed to do until April now?!” another enthusiastic fan asked.

BTS has yet to confirm or deny anything about the tweet and we’re not sure if they’ll reveal exactly what’s going on before April, but the post is definitely a hint that the new year will most likely be a great success just like 2019 was. Before the latest tweet, the talented guys showed off their skills at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 6. Fans were all about the epic ‘dance break’ they had during their performance and videos of the memorable moment surfaced all over social media.

We look forward to finding out what’s in store for BTS in Apr. 2020! We’ll be paying attention to their Twitter page to see if any more info is released soon!