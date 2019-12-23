Brian Austin Green Reunites With Son Kassius, 17, To See ‘Star Wars’ After Rumored Rift

Following rumors that Brian Austin Green is estranged from his oldest son, Kassius, the actor proved that all is well by taking the teenager to see ‘Star Wars,’ then sharing a photo from the outing.

More than a year after Vanessa Marcil accused ex, Brian Austin Green, of ‘completely cutting’ their son, Kassius, from his life with Megan Fox, the actor is proving that he’s on good terms with the 17-year-old. Brian took to Instagram to share a rare photo of his eldest son after taking him to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In the photo’s caption, Brian wrote a message to the film’s director, JJ Abrams. “JJ thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience, but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way.”

Rumors of Brian’s estrangement from Kassius began after Vanessa posted a scathing Instagram message in Nov. 2018. The post was about her and Brian’s custody battle, and she wrote, “12 years ago, I served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in response to his father & stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support. They lost that case & civil case asking me for $20,000.”

She continued, “I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then-young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him. I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever. In the end, they lost all of these court cases. They judge called them ‘frivolous.’ They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had NEVER asked for full custody.” She also alleged, “Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.”

However, by July 2019, things appeared to be smoothed over, as Vanessa took to Instagram to gush about Brian and Kassius’ relationship on social media. The post came ahead of the premiere of the reboot Brian’s show, Beverly Hills, 90210. “[Kassius] had always been proud of his dad,” Vanessa wrote. “We all are grateful that they are coming back together. Here is to love and forgiveness for all of us on this planet.”

Brian and Vanessa started dating when they co-starred on BH90210 in the late 90s. They got engaged in 2001, and Kassius was born in 2002. However, the two split the following year before ever getting married. Meanwhile, Brian started dating Megan in 2004, and popped the question in 2006. After splitting for more than a year in 2009, the two announced they were back together and engaged again in June 2010. They wed later that month, and although Megan filed for divorce in 2015, the pair eventually reconciled. They have three kids together: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3.