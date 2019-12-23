Ariana Grande Surprises Loyal Fans With ‘Sweetener’ Tour Live Album: Listen To ‘K Bye For Now’  

After wrapping up her ‘Sweetener’ tour, Ariana Grande gave fans an epic surprise to say thank you — a LIVE album from the tour, featuring 32 tracks!

In just 16 months, Ariana Grande has dropped THREE albums. Her latest installment is k bye for now (swt live), which is a live version of her Sweetener tour. The tour wrapped with a show in California on Dec. 22, and afterward, Ariana took to social media to reveal that her new record was out. The album features 32 songs, all of which Ariana is singing live during her tour, which began in March and lasted nine months. Amazing!

Ari has been teasing fans with plans for a live album release for several weeks now, and there was no better time to drop it than after her massive world tour came to a close. The tour was originally meant to be in support of her album, Sweetener, which dropped in August 2018. However, before the opening show in March, Ari dropped another album, Thank U, Next, in February, which added even more tracks to choose from on the already jam-packed setlist.

In addition to new songs from Sweetener and Thank U, Next, the record also includes Ari singing some of her classics, like “Love Me Harder,” “God Is A Woman,” “Break Free” and more. Immediately after the album came out, fans began buzzing on Twitter over how excited they were over it, and it wasn’t long before Ari became a trending topic on the site.

Now, Ariana will get a much-deserved break as she enjoys the holiday season with her family and loved ones. Her plans for 2020 are still unclear, but with an album title like K Bye For Now, it certainly seems like she’s planning on some time away in the New Year. We can’t wait to see what she does next!