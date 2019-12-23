Angelina Jolie’s Christmas Plans With Kids Revealed: ‘She Loves Traditions’

Angelina Jolie can’t wait to celebrate Christmas with her kids this year. And a source close to the ‘Maleficent’ star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what tradition she’s looking forward to the most.

It won’t be a white Christmas for Angelina Jolie this year. She’s sticking around sunny Los Angeles so that her kids can spend equal time with their dad Brad Pitt, 56, during the holidays. But the warm weather isn’t going to dampen the 44-year-old stunner’s Christmas spirit. “Angelina loves Christmas with her kids, it’s her favorite holiday and she turns into a big kid herself,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She loves all the traditions so much but her favorite is watching her kids open their stockings from Santa on Christmas morning,” the source shares with HL. “She’s up at the crack of dawn with them for that. There’s always lots of chocolate and candy on Christmas morning too, she lets her kids eat whatever they want that day. When it comes to presents Angelina tries not to overdo it but she does tend to spoil them a little on Christmas, she can’t help herself.”

Angelina was photographed on Sunday Dec. 22nd getting in some last minute Christmas shopping with her daughters Shiloh, 13, and Zahara, 14, in tow. The trio hit up the shops at the Grove — an outdoor shopping mall located in LA’s historic Farmer’s Market — and they all looked to be having a great time. Shiloh and their bodyguards carried bags from bookstore Barnes and Noble and the girls sipped on drinks from Starbucks. There was no sign of her twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 or her older sons Pax, 16, and Maddox, 18.

Although Angelina is often seen out and about with her brood, Brad hasn’t been photographed with the kids since he and Angelina split in Sept. ’16. But the lack of pictures doesn’t mean he isn’t spending time with his kids — he just prefers to keep it private.

“Brad is busy getting ready for award season and looking forward to all of that but he is very interested in relaxing during the holiday season and see his kids,” a source close to the actor recently revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, referencing his recent Golden Globe nod for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. “He will make it personal as he, like all greats dads, cherish moments like this — and this will be no different. He just wants them to be happy this holiday season and he will be happy spending time with them. He is looking forward to a great normal holiday with no drama.”