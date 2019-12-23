Interview
Hollywood Life

Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli Denies Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors: They’re ‘Together For Sure’

Cody Simpson, Alli Simpson, Miley Cyrus
Evening Writer

Alli Simpson revealed what’s exactly going on between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, shortly after her brother was seen hanging out with Playboy model Jordy Murray in NYC.

Alli Simpson, 21, is quieting fans’ worries that her brother Cody, 22, and Miley Cyrus, 26, split in December. “Yes [they’re] together for sure,” Alli revealed to Daily Mail Australia in an interview published on Dec. 23. She wouldn’t disclose what Cody and Miley’s holiday plans will be, but the Australian singer did reveal that Cody won’t be a part of her Christmas agenda this year. “I will be spending Christmas and holidays on the coast with my family,” Alli told the outlet.

To further shut down any speculation about a split between Cody and Miley, Alli even spoke up about Jordy Murray! The 26-year-old model is Playboy’s Dec. 2019 playmate who fueled these breakup rumors thanks to a photo of her walking New York City’s streets with Cody on Dec. 21. In an unfortunate coincidence, news of their friendly hangout surfaced on the same day Miley shared a throwback “sad Christmas song” that she had written while feeling “alone” on Twitter. Of course, assumptions were made — but Jordy is actually dating Cody’s good friend!

“She [Jordy] is his best friend, Ryan Mcarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple days,” Alli explained. HollywoodLife had already reported Cody and Jordy’s real relationship on Dec. 22, however, thanks to a source who EXCLUSIVELY spoke with us. Aside from the sighting of the singer and model together, breakup rumors also swirled thanks to the lack of recent public sightings of Cody and Miley. They were last seen volunteering at a homeless shelter for youth in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, and the couple’s last social media post together was Cody’s birthday shout-out to Miley on Nov. 23.

Amid these breakup rumors, Miley took to Instagram to share a curious message on the one-year wedding anniversary with someone whom she actually split with: her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, 29. To begin her lengthy thoughts shared on Dec. 23 — AKA, Christmas Eve Eve — Miley wrote, “I’ve been trying to be super gentle on myself and even if it’s just a walk with my mama or dogs in the morning! Movement is an important ingredient to self love / care!” It sounds like the pop singer is just indulging in much-deserved “me” time.