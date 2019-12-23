Alex Rodriguez posted a cute video that showed Jennifer Lopez getting excited with a bunch of female kids as they scream for ice cream during one of her Super Bowl rehearsals on Dec. 21.

Super Bowl 2020 is not until Feb. 2 but Jennifer Lopez, 50, is already preparing for what’s sure to be an epic Halftime Show! The singer’s fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, shared a video of one of the rehearsals on his Instagram on Dec. 21 and it got the attention of many followers. In the clip, Jennifer can be seen standing and smiling among a big group of young girls who look like they could be dancers and and after Alex, who’s filming, pans the camera towards them, they all happily scream for a treat. “All they wanted was a little ice cream 🍦❤️ #superbowlrehearsals. What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?” the former New York Yankees player captioned the video.

In addition to the rehearsals video, Alex shared a video of his lady love from what appears to be the same day since she’s wearing the same black sports bra and black velvet pants. She’s showing off some epic dance moves in the clip as Nina Sky‘s song “Move Ya Body” plays. “This is how I feel about Christmas shopping ❤️.Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! 💚,” he jokingly caption the post.

If Alex’s latest videos weren’t enough to prove Jennifer’s excitement for her upcoming Super Bowl performance, which will take place in Miami, FL, she revealed that she’s ready to bring it during her Dec. 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She promised that she and Shakira, who is also performing, are “gonna bring that flavor. It’s gonna be good.”

Jennifer and Shakira were both confirmed to be the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers on Sept. 26. We can’t wait to see what they have in store!