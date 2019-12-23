Watch
Hollywood Life

A.Rod Shares Video Of Jennifer Lopez Rehearsing For Super Bowl Halftime Show — Watch

Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Jennifer Lopez wears a stylish outfit while leaving the NBC studios in NYC, Jennifer wore a plaid jacket with leather high knee boots Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5133248 031219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Actress/songstress/mother, Jennifer Lopez, and fiance, Alex Rodriguez, shop Black Friday deals at Gucci and Intermix with the kids. The family stepped out together in Beverly Hills and Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella joined. Pictured: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 29 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Actress/songstress/mother, Jennifer Lopez, and fiance, Alex Rodriguez, shop Black Friday deals at Gucci and Intermix with the kids. The family stepped out together in Beverly Hills and Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella joined. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 29 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 57 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Alex Rodriguez posted a cute video that showed Jennifer Lopez getting excited with a bunch of female kids as they scream for ice cream during one of her Super Bowl rehearsals on Dec. 21.

Super Bowl 2020 is not until Feb. 2 but Jennifer Lopez, 50, is already preparing for what’s sure to be an epic Halftime Show! The singer’s fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, shared a video of one of the rehearsals on his Instagram on Dec. 21 and it got the attention of many followers. In the clip, Jennifer can be seen standing and smiling among a big group of young girls who look like they could be dancers and and after Alex, who’s filming, pans the camera towards them, they all happily scream for a treat. “All they wanted was a little ice cream 🍦❤️ #superbowlrehearsals. What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?” the former New York Yankees player captioned the video.

In addition to the rehearsals video, Alex shared a video of his lady love from what appears to be the same day since she’s wearing the same black sports bra and black velvet pants. She’s showing off some epic dance moves in the clip as Nina Sky‘s song “Move Ya Body” plays. “This is how I feel about Christmas shopping ❤️.Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! 💚,” he jokingly caption the post.

If Alex’s latest videos weren’t enough to prove Jennifer’s excitement for her upcoming Super Bowl performance, which will take place in Miami, FL, she revealed that she’s ready to bring it during her Dec. 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She promised that she and Shakira, who is also performing, are “gonna bring that flavor. It’s gonna be good.”

Jennifer and Shakira were both confirmed to be the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers on Sept. 26. We can’t wait to see what they have in store!