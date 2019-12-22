The wait might be over for Rihanna’s millions of fans as she dropped a MAJOR tease about a new album on its way!

Don’t play with our hearts, RiRi! Rihanna, 31, made fans lose their minds and laugh their butts off at the same time when she FINALLY talked about some potential new music in the works on December 22. The “Umbrella” songstress posted a very funny Instagram video of a cute little dog dancing their heart out to House of Pain‘s classic hit “Jump Around” that worked perfectly with the caption of the post. “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” she wrote. So wait… is R9 the title of the new album? Does she sample “Jump Around” in one of the tracks! Tell us more RIhanna… TELL US MORE!

Her comments section were lit up like a Christmas tree as fans began to go crazy about the idea of getting some new music material from the pop & R&B diva. “YOU TEASE!” fashion designer Jeremy Scott, 44, wrote while others thought what she did was downright petty. “SHADDDYYY!!! LOLOLOL omg I live,” RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, 28, also chimed in. She clearly has some A-list followers as other big celebs like rapper Lil Nas X, 20, and supermodel Duckie Thot, 24, were shooketh by her words.

Fans have been ever so patiently awaiting the arrival of a new album from Rihanna for a very long time. She hasn’t released one in four years since the Anti, her critical and commercial smash, made its debut in January 2016. That album went triple platinum in the States and scored her a number one single with “Work” featuring her former beau Drake, 33.

The Barbados native has been focusing much of her time lately on her variety of Fenty lines that spawn many areas of the fashion and cosmetics industry. She gave fans a peak at her sexy, lace Savage X Fenty lingerie by dancing around in it in a sexy Instagram video on December 10.

She also looked effortlessly stunning in a gold bikini while promoting videos for Fenty Beauty days earlier. So could 2020 be the year that she finally gives us something new to bop to? Here’s hoping!