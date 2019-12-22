‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice & Caroline Manzo ‘Spoke’ Before Reuniting To ‘Clear The Air’ After Feuding For Years

Former best buddies Teresa Giudice & Caroline Manzo were already in talks with one another prior to their surprising reunion recently.

Real Housewives of New Jersey fan’s jaws fell to the floor after it was revealed that Teresa Giudice, 47, and Caroline Manzo, 58, had reunited for a special project together. A fan account of the hit Bravo show posted a sneak peak of them filming something where they dressed in all red and appeared to be getting along quite well with one another years after they had a very public fallout. They’ve been slamming each other left and right over problems that have included Teresa and husband Joe Giudice‘s legal issues, with Caroline calling her former pal “delusional” over the idea that she was the whistleblower who was the one to get them into trouble in the first place.

So what was it like for them to be together after they’ve been shading each other for years? “Teresa came to LA for about 24 hours to film something with Caroline Manzo,” a HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVELY on December 20. “They filmed a commercial together and hadn’t seen one another in years. They were both professionals but of course it was a little awkward at first.”

The former costars did converse before their reunion. “They spoke on the phone before they saw one another where they said what they needed to say to move on,” the insider continued. “This really helped clear the air for them to see one another and it was peaceful and respectful with zero issues.”

Money spoke in this situation as both women were paid a “pretty nice paycheck” and were “flown out to LA” for this. Don’t hold your breath though, RHONJ fans, about these two becoming the best of pals all over again.

“It’s safe to say they won’t be friends anytime soon, but there were no issues,” the insider revealed. “Things went well during filming and they were cordial and respectful to one another despite everything that went on in the press last month. They got along great, to be honest. Teresa left late Friday evening to return home to New Jersey.”