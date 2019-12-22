‘RHOA’ Recap: Kenya Moore Tries To Spoil Cynthia Bailey’s Surprise Engagement

Kandi was forced to scold her shady co-star, Kenya Moore, during the Dec. 22 episode of ‘RHOA’, after she tried spoiling Cynthia’s surprise engagement.

The Dec. 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was all about Cynthia Bailey and that’s because Mike Hill finally proposed to her during the opening of her new drinking establishment, The Bailey Wine Cellar. But Kenya Moore nearly ruined the moment when she tried spoiling the entire surprise. Before Kenya arrived at the event, Mike had hinted to Kandi that he might propose, when he told her to “stick around”. She didn’t have any confirmation of a proposal at the time, but just in case that was what Mike was alluding to, Kandi texted Kenya and told her to hurry up so she wouldn’t miss the potential proposal.

Then, when Kenya finally showed up, she approached both Cynthia and Kandi, and basically announced that Mike was going to propose. “So, all of his whole family is here?” Kenya asked Cynthia with a suspicious smile on her face. “I’m telling you I feel like he might propose tonight.”

“No, you don’t think he’s going to do it tonight?” a shocked Cynthia replied. “I don’t think he’s going to do it tonight.” But Kenya insisted, “I’m telling you my stomach has butterflies”. What was she thinking?! After Cynthia walked away, Kandi scolded Kenya: “Why would you bring that up to her when you and I are talking on our own? That is not cool! Like, why would you do that?”

“Mike said to me, ‘Don’t leave yet. Don’t leave early.’ Basically giving me a heads up that he’s about to do something big, right?” Kandi explained in her confessional. “I give Kenya a little text: ‘I think he’s going to pop the question.’ Then all of a sudden she just blurts it out. Like, why? Why would you do that? Bitch.”

Despite Kenya’s sloppy behavior, Mike’s proposal still went off without a hitch (thankfully), and Cynthia was floored when he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him in front of all of her family and friends.

In other RHOA news, Cynthia asked Marlo if she was the one who recorded her talking badly about NeNe, but she said it wasn’t her. And later, at Cynthia’s event, Marlo presented her with a congratulations note from NeNe that brought tears to her eyes. Also — Kenya and husband Marc Daly argued in front of everyone, during a triple date with Kandi, Cynthia, and their significant others. It was super awkward and proved just how bad things were between Kenya and Marc before their split.

