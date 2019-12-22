Kandi Burruss, 43, Sizzles In A Gorgeous Gold Ensemble During Night Out With Husband Todd Tucker

Gold and glam! Kandi Burruss looked stunning as she posed with her husband Todd Tucker in the ultimate Christmas pic.

It’s a fact that one of the best looks for this holiday season is gold and glam! Dec. 20, Kandi Burruss, 43, showed off her curves in a figure-hugging shining gold dress in a photo that she posted on Instagram on Dec. 20. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star flashed a giant smile while wearing a sexy gold dress with multicolored beading. She looked gorgeous next to her husband of five years Todd Tucker, 46, who attended the Mayor’s Ball with her. The former line producer for RHOA, wore a classic black tuxedo with a black bowtie, perfectly complimenting his wife and her sparkly get-up.

The Insta caption simply read, “Stepping out with my honey tonight!” Many fans, of course, left a multitude of flame and heart emojis in the comments section of the post, while others raved about how stunning the couple looks. One fan commented, “Baby Y’all look like a Million Bucks!” while another enthusiastically said, “Looking like a Christmas gift!” This wasn’t the first curve-hugging dress that Kandi wore this holiday season. Posing alongside fellow Bravo stars Kyle Richards, 50, Porsha Williams, 38, and Melissa Gorga, 40.

Fans are excited to see the couple all smiles. Recently, Kandi expressed a lot of frustration towards her husband’s “hands-off” approach to parenting their new baby girl, Blaze. She even suggested they go to marriage counseling! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained all the ways her hubby has been pushing her buttons the couple shared on her YouTube channel on December 2, titled “Kandi & Todd Baby Update.”

“If you want to talk about what I’ve been complaining about the past few days, he pissed me off, OK!”, Kandi said. “Like, seriously, I told him, ‘Sir, we need to go to counseling, because I don’t like you right now,’” she recalled before Todd chimed in and admitted, “She did say that she didn’t like me.”

Well, it looks like Kandi and Todd have worked through their issues and are spending their holiday embracing the holiday spirit AND each other. Fans can’t wait to see this family in the New Year and see what adventures they get into in this next year.