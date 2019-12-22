Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma In Gorgeous Mint Green Wedding Dress — See Pic

Hilary Duff gave us all the Jackie O vibes in this gorgeous long sleeved number by Jenny Packham! The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ star wed Matthew Koma in an intimate backyard ceremony on Dec. 21.

Hilary Duff, 32, is an absolute vision in this wedding dress! Ditching traditional white, the actress opted to go for a stunning gown by British designer and Kate Middleton go-to Jenny Packham. The mint green backless number featured a gorgeous train and long sleeves, reminding us of Jackie Kennedy Onassis‘ sari-inspired Valentino dress from 1967. Hilary shared the very first photo of her wedding to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 22 and she and Matthew Koma, 32, look so in love! Embracing in front of a vintage car that reads “Just Married” adorned with gorgeous blush flowers and tin cans, Hilary is seen holding a simple pink flower bouquet. She simply captioned the image, taken by Harper Smith, “This” while Matthew sweetly wrote “for the rest of forever… 12.21.19.” We just can’t get enough of these two!

The Lizzie McGuire star accessorized with a simple dangly earrings and a pretty beaded headband, keeping her blonde highlighted hair pulled back into a perfect pony. Speaking of hair, Hilary just revealed her brand new long bob style on Dec. 18 — perhaps she had her upcoming nuptials in mind? Her makeup added to the vibe of the look, too, as she rocked a sexy smokey eye while her dewy skin radiated in the nighttime light. Hilary was sure to tag her glam squad on IG, crediting makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan and hairstylist Nikki Lee, along with her stylist Jessica Paster! Meanwhile, Matthew perfectly matched Hilary’s throwback vibe in a dapper navy blue suit and baby blue shirt. He pulled his classy look together with a bow tie and sported a blush pink flower on his jacket to match her rustic bouquet.

News of Hilary and Matthew’s low key wedding was confirmed late on Saturday, Dec. 21. The couple reportedly tied-the-knot in the backyard of her Beverly Hills home surrounded by friends and family including her son Luca, 7, daughter Banks, 1, and older sister Haylie, 34, along with her kids Ryan, 4, and Lulu, 1. Though Hilary did not announce her wedding date publicly, rumors began swirling after her close friend and stylist Jessica Paster posted an image of a flower bouquet on social media Dec. 21. “Winter solstice … a day of luv ❤️🌺☃️🦋,” she captioned the pretty pic. Based on Hilary’s photo, the gorgeous wedding looked like a stylish rustic affair planed by Los Angeles and New York event guru Yifat Oren of Oren Co.

“It was a love-fest – a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family,” a source spilled to JustJared of the affair. It was also reported that 7-year-old Luca took the mic to address his mom’s guests, while Hilary and Matthew had a casual approach to the entire evening. “They thanked everyone for being there and then yelled, ‘Party!'” another sourced told E! News. “Everyone erupted in laughter and got a big kick out of them.” Mandy Moore also attended the wedding in a gorgeous long black dress, alongside her husband Taylor Goldsmith who performed his song “A Little Bit of Everything”