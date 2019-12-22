Gabrielle Union, 47, Shows Off Her Bikini Body While On Vacation With Hubby Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram on Dec. 20 to share some eye-catching pics of herself posing in a tiny black bikini while hanging out in a pool during her fun vacation.

Gabrielle Union, 47, was an incredible sight to see in her latest pics. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous while rocking a black bikini with white trim in two new snapshots that were taken during her vacation with husband Dwyane Wade, 37. She shared them on Instagram on Dec. 20 and we can bet it sure made a lot of her followers miss the warm weather! In the photos, the mother-of-one seems to be relaxing in a pool and wearing round sunglasses. “🖤💥🖤💥🖤💥 #WadeWorldTour2019,” the brunette beauty captioned the pics.

The reaction from Gabrielle’s followers definitely showed the awesome impression she made with the stunning photos. In addition to several fire and heart-eyed emojis, one follower wrote, “Beautiful” while another exclaimed, “You’re a living goddess!”. A third just simply wrote, “Wow” and a fourth

When Gabrielle is not making memorable marks on social media with her own pics, she’s showing off poses with her one-year-old baby daughter Kaavia. In addition to her latest solo pics, she shared two pics of her holding Kaavia while the cute mother-daughter duo rocked matching sun hats. “Issa party 🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈 #WadeWorldTour2019,” she captioned the gems. Before that, she also shared sweet Christmas photos with both Kaavia and her stepson Zion, 12. In the photo, they were all happily posing outside in front of a lit up Christmas tree and swing set.

Whether she’s strutting her stuff in barely-there bikinis or sharing tender moments with her family, we love seeing Gabrielle’s posts! We will be on the lookout for more throughout the holidays!