Denise Richards Is ‘Really Sad’ About Her ‘Heated Argument’ With ‘RHOBH’ Costar Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna hasn’t been thrilled that Denise Richards hasn’t been filming as much as the other ladies — and seemingly called her out on social media!

The drama is alive and well in Beverly Hills, especially when it comes to the brewing feud between Lisa Rinna, 56, and Denise Richards, 48! “Denise still considers Lisa Rinna a close friend despite the fact that they got into a heated argument over all of this,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s really sad about how this has all played out. But the other women are not innocent in all of this — wait until Denise sees what they say about her.” Yikes! “Denise realizes why Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t want to be friends with them on camera. The insider also added, “Denise realizes why Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t want to be friends with them on camera.”

Tension between Lisa and Denise started after the Days of Our Lives alum seemed to throw some shade at Denise over not showing up to a get together being filmed for the finale. “Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit’s Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?!” Lisa commented on one of Denise’s Instagram posts on Tuesday, Dec. 17 “You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened ?” Denise — who is busy being a mom to kids Sam, 15, Lola, 14 and Eloise Joni, 7, in addition to full-time cast member on daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful and appearing in other film projects — has previously denied that her busy schedule would prevent her from appearing on the reality series less. “Housewives is a reality show, so they film reality, and whatever you’re working on, they’ll film that,” Denise confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at The Los Angeles Mission Legacy of Vision Gala on Oct. 24 in Beverly Hills. “I think that the Housewives film the jobs, and family life and other things we have going on in our life, otherwise it wouldn’t be a reality show.”

Denise didn’t respond to Lisa’s comment, but did reveal she had a recent health struggle shortly after. “Being a mom, wife, & having a career sometimes it’s easier to just be strong and power through, I thought the pain & my other symptoms would just go away,” she wrote on Dec. 17. “They did not and got a lot worse. I’m so grateful to @herniadoc & her fabulous team. I thought I had one femoral hernia, I actually had 2 femoral & 2 inguinal,” Denise confirmed. “And I waited way too long & didn’t even tell my husband how bad I was feeling (I know it was stupid) … gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves.”

Camille Grammer, 51, came to Denise’s defense on social media — going as far to confirm that the Wild Things actress did not quit the show! “Denise did not quit #rhobh and Rinna you throw your friend under a bus,” Camille tweeted on Wednesday, Dec. 18. “How about calling her to see how she’s Doing and stop tweeting about it.” Fiery Lisa didn’t waste any time setting the record straight. “I did reach out to her privately. Thank you for your concern, Camille,” she snapped back later that day.