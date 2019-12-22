Christina Milian, 38, Shows Off Baby Bump After Confirming She’s Expecting A Boy With Matt Pakora, 34 

Christina Milian and BF Matt Pakora revealed that they’re having a boy in August, confirming that the new addition will be joining them in 2020!

Christina Milian, 38, is showing off her baby bump! The expectant mom was seen leaving Skateland — a roller skating rink — in Northridge, California on Saturday, Dec. 21 and was absolutely glowing. Christina, who is believed to be in her third trimester, was cozy and casual in a dark legging jean, fitted black t-shirt and white-and-yellow sneakers! Her bump was on full display in the look, and we could not get over how gorgeous she looked with minimal makeup. She accessorized with a denim wash bomber jacket and black baseball hat for the Saturday outing, also adding a practical crossbody black leather purse. We’re guessing Christina probably didn’t partake in the rollerskating, but she was seen exiting the building with a box of takeout food — yum!

The “Dip It Low” singer is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend Matt Pakora, 34, in the new year! “New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!” she captioned a photo of the couple holding a sonogram on July 28. The couple — who have been dating since Aug. 2017 — hosted a gender reveal party the following month, confirming they were expecting a boy via a festive blue smoke bomb! “Oh BOY we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!! 🚀💙👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #grateful #itsaboy,” she captioned a series of adorable photos from the balloon-filled bash. The new baby will be the second child for Christina, who is mom to 9-year-old Violet Madison Nash with ex-boyfriend The Dream. Matt didn’t appear to join his leading lady for the fun filled night out.

“The one craving I know I’ve had is pizza,” Christina spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at H&M x Sesame Street’s event in West Hollywood, CA on Sept. 28. “I had a pizza dream a couple of weeks ago and then for two weeks all I wanted was pizza. I had pizza.” She even hilariously revealed she hasn’t quite had to do the 2 a.m. Postmates order just yet. “No. I haven’t done that yet. I’ve thought [about it],” she laughed.

While pregnancy #2 was a surprise for Christina and Matt, they’re more than ready for the new baby! “I was really scared about it. Boys are a whole other set of energy,” she also revealed to HollywoodLife. “Girls are so calm. I’m nervous, but you know what, I’m going for it. I’ve got a ton of energy. I think I’ll be able to handle it and when it’s your own child, you will step up to the plate and do anything to chase them down.”