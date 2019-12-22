Ariel Winter Wears Plunging Top While Out To Dinner With Nickelodeon Star Joe Kaprielian

Out to dinner and looking like a whole meal! Ariel Winter stunned while wearing quite the sexy ensemble with an old pal.

Ariel Winter, 21, wasn’t just a snack, she was a full course meal and wasn’t shy about showing off her look while catching a late-night dinner with her friend, Nickelodeon star Joe Kaprielian. The Modern Family actress shared some photos on Dec. 20 of her evening at popular celebrity hotspot Delilah, and Winter was definitely feeling herself in her festive outfit of a golden yellow knit sweater that showed off an eyeful of her figure. In the first photo, she looks warmly at the camera, glowing in the effervescent light. In the next, Ariel’s playfully sipped from a cocktail while looking away from the lens. In the last photo, she revealed who her evening partner was.

Winter captioned her shots, “The perfect Friday night vibe.” Many fans and friends filled the comments section with sweet messages and commented on her daring outfit. One follower enthusiastically shared, “Nice photo Ariel you look really stunning in this outfit,” while another stated, “You look good on this Friday night,” followed by a flame emoji. Other fans felt the need to comment on Joe’s pose in the third photo. One fan said, “He is a mood,” while another stated, “Well isn’t he a regular bowl of sunshine. he he.”

Joe played the recurring role of Sidney Birnbaum on Henry Danger which recently ended its 5-season run on Nickelodeon. The former child star made it clear his Modern Family friend is #1, and Winter appear to have known each other for a long time, as they are regularly featured on each other’s social media pages going to fun events and parties together. Although it’s unclear if there has ever been anything romantic between the two, it’s clear that the two are close and mean a lot to each other.

Someone else that may be getting really close in Ariel’s life is rumored boyfriend Luke Benward! The Dumplin’ star has been sharing some serious PDA with her since for a couple of weeks now.

A source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that, “She’s definitely having fun with Luke right now,” and that “Despite being seen with Luke, Ariel is considering herself finally single and happier than she has been in a long time. She takes her relationships very seriously and when she falls in love she throws every bit of herself into it.