Younes Bendjima Gives Reign Disick, 5, $600 Prada Sneakers After Rumors He’s Back With Kourtney

Younes Bendjima made sure Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign had a memorable 5th birthday gift when he gave the tot impressive Prada sneakers and he took to his Instagram to share a photo of the sweet moment.

Reign Disick just turned five-years-old on Dec. 14 and he’s already ready to rock some amazing kicks! The son of Kourtney Kardashian, 40, was given some very expensive Prada sneakers by his mom’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 26, and it was captured all on camera. The hunky model recently took to his Instagram story to share a photo, which was later shared by fans on Twitter, of the happy little guy smiling as he holds up the black pair of sneaks, which reportedly cost Younes a whopping $600, according to Page Six.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIL PRINCE,” Younes captioned the epic pic, which showed Reign, who had his hair tied back, wearing a Mickey Mouse baseball style tee and pants.

Younes’ post comes after he’s been seen hanging out with Kourtney, who he split from in Aug. 2018, and her kids, including Reign, Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7, on more than one occasion. One of their most recent outings happened at Disneyland and although they didn’t pose for an official pic together, they did share numerous posts from the fun time they had. Before that, Kourtney and Younes were seen getting cozy at a club in Miami as Kourtney’s sister Kendall Jenner, 24, spun some music. The hangouts have sparked rumors of a rekindled romance, which is definitely possible considering how close these two are known to be.

Before his latest birthday moment with Reign, Younes was spotted getting to know all three of Kourtney’s kids, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, 36, back when they were in a serious relationship so it’s no surprise that he would make an effort to remain close with them. Now that the holidays are approaching, we’ll be on the lookout to see if he spends any more time with his ex lady love and her family over the next few weeks!