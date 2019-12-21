Kourtney Kardashian Poses In Bustier & Pants As She Returns To ‘KUWTK’ After Threatening To Quit

Kourtney Kardashian looked like a gorgeous musician on Dec. 20 when she posed while sitting at a piano and wearing a figure-flattering outfit that caught the attention of many followers.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, may not be involved in the music industry but her latest Instagram photo could convince just about anyone otherwise! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the pic, which showed her looking amazing while sitting on a piano bench in front of a piano and wearing a strapless black and red bustier top, long black sheer gloves, black pants, and black open-toe heels. She also held what appeared to be sheet music in the snapshot and had her long dark locks down. “getting into treble,” Kourtney teased in her caption for the pic.

Although Kourtney didn’t specify what, if anything the photo was for, her fans made sure to let her know they loved it. “Digging this look,” one follower wrote while another wrote “you are beautiful” with a heart emoji. A third called the mother-of-three “perfect” while a fourth called her look “too cute”.

When Kourtney’s not making waves with incredible photos, she’s keeping KUWTK fans on edge. The brunette beauty has recently expressed her interest in possibly leaving the show in the near future because she’s not sure she wants to continue having her life on such public display. It doesn’t look like she’s quit just yet though as she was spotted filming with her son Mason, 10, for the E! reality series on Dec. 19. The mother-son duo took a casual stroll in Long Beach, CA as they were photographed with cameras filming them.

From the look of Kourtney’s latest photo and the many she’s shared before that, we have a feeling that whether she continues appearing on KUWTK or not, she’ll still be highly successful. She launched her own lifestyle website and e-commerce destination, Poosh earlier this year and it’s been a hit ever since. We can’t wait to see what 2020 brings for Kourtney!